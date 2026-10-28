Wednesday's EFL Cup predictions including Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Man City vs. Brighton

Today's EFL Cup predictions include Liverpool's clash with Chelsea at Anfield, and a contest between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Two teams bidding to quickly bounce back from Premier League disappointment at the weekend square off in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night, as holders Manchester City play host to Brighton & Hove Albion.

This Etihad Stadium encounter is the first of a quickfire double-header between the two clubs, who will lock horns again in the Premier League just three days later.

We say: Manchester City 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

A compelling, end-to-end cup tie should be in store at the Etihad between the only two Premier League sides to breach the 20-goal milestone already this season.

Man City's persistent defensive vulnerabilities will offer plenty of encouragement to Brighton, but with both managers expected to shuffle their packs, we are backing the hosts to outgun the Seagulls and edge a high-scoring affair to progress to round five.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Brighton, including team news and predicted lineups

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Bournemouth play host to Aston Villa in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday evening, with the pair having toppled the two Manchester clubs over the weekend.

The Cherries and Villans now sit in 13th and ninth position in the Premier League table respectively.

We say: Bournemouth 2-3 Aston Villa

With heavy squad rotation expected, this is a difficult match to predict. However, if both teams go on the offensive, that could suit an Aston Villa outfit with superior squad depth, leaving us to back the visitors to come through in a five-goal thriller.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups

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Sunderland will put their Premier League survival mission to once side when they welcome Brentford to the Stadium of Light for an EFL Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday night.

The Black Cats and the Bees meet just over seven weeks after playing out a 1-1 top-flight draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

We say: Sunderland 0-2 Brentford

With both managers highly likely to heavily shuffle their packs in the North East, the playing field could well be levelled in an EFL Cup tie that ranks very differently on each club's priority list this season.

While a weary Sunderland outfit are currently balancing a Premier League relegation scrap with European commitments, a thriving Brentford side are taking this competition seriously and should ultimately field a strong enough team to navigate their way past an out-of-sorts Black Cats side to secure their passage into round five.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Brentford, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two bottom-half Premier League teams shift their focus to the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night, as Fulham welcome Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage.

While the pressure has been lifted from Alvaro Arbeloa’s shoulders in recent weeks, there appear to be growing concerns over Pierre Sage’s future at Selhurst Park.

We say: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace (Fulham to win on penalties)

While both teams have endured challenging campaigns thus far, Fulham appear to be turning a corner just as a defensively-frail Crystal Palace side head in the opposite direction.

A closely-contested battle in the capital may end all square after 90 minutes, but we are backing the Cottagers to hold their nerve on penalties and progress to round five.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and predicted lineups

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Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the third time as a manager and the first in charge of Chelsea on Wednesday, when the Blues face Liverpool in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The London side have defeated Luton Town and Leeds United to progress this far, while Andoni Iraola's men beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the previous round and now aim to reach the competition's quarter-finals.

We say: Liverpool 3-2 Chelsea

The expected rotation and both teams' defensive absentees could produce an open contest between two lineups containing several players keen to impress.

Chelsea have enough individual talent to threaten, but Liverpool's recent comeback victories suggest that the hosts are better equipped to prevail if the tie becomes chaotic.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Chelsea, including team news and predicted lineups