Liverpool transfer news: Reds identify two 'priority' midfield targets as Felix Nmecha decision emerges

Liverpool are reportedly prioritising two midfielders as they assess their options ahead of the January transfer window.

AS Monaco's Lamine Camara and Bournemouth's Alex Scott have emerged as leading targets, while Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha is currently further down the shortlist.

However, the cost of each potential deal could prove decisive as the Reds look to strengthen their options in the centre of the pitch.

Liverpool midfield shortlist revealed ahead of January transfer window

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool have identified Camara and Scott as priority targets for the central midfield position, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Writing on X, Plettenberg revealed that the Reds are keeping a close eye on both players, while also making it clear that Nmecha is not currently considered a priority despite being held in high regard by the club.

Camara has impressed at Monaco with his energy, defensive work and ability to progress possession, making the Senegal international an attractive option for Liverpool.

Scott, meanwhile, has continued to develop at Bournemouth and offers Premier League experience alongside his technical quality and versatility. The England international could be particularly appealing given his familiarity with the demands of English football.

Reports suggest Bournemouth would be willing to consider selling Scott for around £100m, meaning Liverpool would need to make a substantial financial commitment to secure his signature.

Nmecha remains an alternative, but Plettenberg's update indicates that the German is not currently at the top of Liverpool's agenda as they consider their next midfield addition.

Who is the most realistic signing for Liverpool?

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Both Camara and Scott appear to be realistic targets, but the decision could ultimately come down to how much Liverpool are prepared to spend.

If the Reds are willing to pay around £100m for Scott, then it's believed that Bournemouth would now consider selling him, which could give them a clearer route to completing a deal. His Premier League experience would also reduce some of the uncertainty that comes with recruiting from abroad.

However, that would be an enormous investment for a player who is still developing, particularly when Liverpool have other areas of the squad to consider, such as right-back. Scott's versatility and technical quality are attractive, but the club would need to be convinced he is worth such a premium.

Camara could represent the more financially sensible alternative. If Monaco are willing to negotiate for a fee closer to half of Scott's reported valuation, Liverpool could strengthen their midfield while retaining funds for other positions.

There would still be an adaptation period, but Camara's athleticism and ability to contribute defensively could make him a strong fit.

Nmecha should not be completely ruled out, although the latest update suggests Liverpool have other priorities for now.

Ultimately, Camara could offer the better value, while Scott may be the more straightforward Premier League signing. Liverpool's next move will depend on their budget, their assessment of each player's potential and whether Bournemouth or Monaco are prepared to compromise on their demands.