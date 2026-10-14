Chelsea, Liverpool could sign £100m-rated Alex Scott in January under 'certain conditions'

Bournemouth are reportedly open to selling Alex Scott under certain conditions.

The midfielder is currently sidelined for at least a month through injury, while the Cherries suffered a 5-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Scott joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in the summer of 2023 and has made 95 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

He has recently earned his first two England caps, further strengthening his growing reputation as one of the most talented young midfielders in the Premier League.

Alex Scott: Will he leave Bournemouth in January?

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The 23-year-old has reportedly been pushing to leave the Vitality Stadium since rejecting two contract offers at the end of last season, although Bournemouth insisted that he was not for sale.

According to BBC Sport, following a final round of talks with his representatives, the Cherries are now willing to sanction Scott's departure if an offer worth around £100m arrives in January.

Bournemouth will reportedly look to keep him for the remainder of the season if they find themselves close to the relegation zone, as they consider him crucial to their Premier League survival hopes.

Chelsea reportedly saw an initial £60m bid, potentially rising to £64m through add-ons, rejected during the summer, but they remain strongly interested in the midfielder.

The Blues believe a deal for Scott could be possible in January, although they may face competition from European giants AC Milan.

Liverpool to challenge Chelsea for Alex Scott?

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Aside from Chelsea, Premier League rivals Liverpool are also believed to retain an interest in Scott.

The Reds could be in a strong position to secure his signature if they pursue a deal, with manager Andoni Iraola maintaining close relationships with his former club and the player.

Liverpool did not sign a new midfielder during the summer despite selling Curtis Jones to Inter Milan, and they could be prepared to spend big on Scott.

Wataru Endo has struggled to make an impact under Iraola and could be sold, potentially creating room for another addition to Liverpool's midfield.