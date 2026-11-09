Italy squad: Five players to watch under Roberto Mancini this month including Chelsea, Como, AC Milan stars

Roberto Mancini has named his latest Italy squad ahead of two UEFA Nations League fixtures against France and Belgium during the November international break.

A place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs and the Azzurri currently sit second in League A Group 1, three points behind leaders France and only one point above Belgium in third.

Italy will welcome France to San Siro for their penultimate group fixture on Thursday, before travelling to Brussels for a potentially pivotal clash with Belgium on Sunday.

From breakout starlets making waves in Serie A and the Champions League to high-profile Premier League imports looking to cement their status, Mancini’s 32-man squad is a bold blend of elite experience and vibrant, emerging youth.

These two upcoming fixtures present the perfect stage for several Azzurri stars to stake their long-term claims in the senior side, and here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at five players to watch out for during this month’s international break.

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AC Milan’s breakout starlet has taken to Serie A by storm after making a prolific start to the 2026-27 campaign, scoring eight goals in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The electrifying 20-year-old midfielder recently made history as the youngest Italian ever to score a hat-trick in a major European competition during a 4-0 Europa League win over Red Bull Salzburg.

Mancini’s decision to award Cisse his first senior call-up reflects a hunger to inject fresh, dynamic energy into the Azzurri attack.

"I have a lot of desire. I want to prove my qualities. I hope to have the chance, and being there is a source of great pride,” Cisse told reporters as he reacted to his maiden Azzurri call-up.

Cisse is certainly one to watch as he bids to translate his impressive club form and clinical tempo-changing ability onto the international stage against elite opposition.

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At the age of just 19, attacking midfielder Mattia Liberali has enjoyed a lively start to life under Cesc Fabregas at Como following his €6m summer move from AC Milan.

Once compared to Phil Foden by Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta, Liberali marked his first and only Serie A start of the season with a goal in a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina last month.

The right-sided winger also made a notable impression as a second-half substitute in Como’s record-breaking 9-1 away triumph over Lens in the Champions League, scoring once and providing two assists during a 32-minute cameo.

Liberali’s exceptional technical ability, creativity and eye for a pass have prompted Mancini to fast-track him to the senior set-up, just a month after making his Under-21 debut for the Azzurri.

Having already tasted European success as a Under-17 European Championship winner with Italy, Liberali provides a fascinating creative weapon for the upcoming Nations League double-header.

“Liberali is a very good player with great quality,” Mancini told reporters on Monday. “He has made only a few Serie A appearances, but he did very well at youth level. All the young players here have impressed us and given us positive signs.”

Matteo Palma (Udinese)

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Standing at an imposing 6ft 5in at the age of just 18, Udinese centre-back Matteo Palma has earned his first ever call-up to the senior Italy squad after Gianluca Mancini pulled out due to injury.

Born in Berlin, Palma previously represented Italy at the Under-15s level before playing for Germany's youth ranks up to the Under-18s, but he has now filed a switch back to the Azzurri.

Gifted with immense physical strength, excellent positioning and comfortable progression on the ball, Palma has stood out as a lone bright spark in a struggling Udinese side sitting rock bottom of the Serie A table, recently cementing his place with four consecutive 90-minute outings.

Palma has naturally drawn comparisons to Atalanta BC’s Giorgio Scalvini and Mancini believes that the teenager has the potential to “become a very good defender” for the national team in years to come.

Confronting heavyweights France and Belgium this month will be the ultimate test of his maturity and high tactical intelligence, should he be thrown into Mancini’s team straight away.

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After being named the 2025-26 Serie A Defender of the Year on loan at Cagliari, Marco Palestra earned a high-profile £43m move from Atalanta to Chelsea this summer, but his start to life at Stamford Bridge has been disrupted by injury.

The 21-year-old was limited to just 43 minutes of action across Chelsea’s opening eight Premier League games, but he has since started the last two for Xabi Alonso’s side, including a 2-0 home win over Manchester United.

Blessed with an athletic physique and explosive pace, Palestra is comfortable operating as either a traditional full-back or a modern wing-back on either side of the defence, with his versatility being a key trait admired by Mancini.

Palestra made his senior international debut for Italy back in March and although he has only just recovered from injury, Mancini feels that the time is right to recall the youngster this month.

Not only will Palestra rival Michael Kayode for a place on the right side of defence, but he will also provide competition for both Federico Dimarco and Riccardo Calafiori on the left.

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The most-capped player in Italy’s current squad is goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is expected to earn his 88th and 89th caps against France and Belgium this month.

Despite the 27-year-old’s world-class status, recent scrutiny over a plethora of high-profile mistakes at club level with Man City has increased the pressure on the shot-stopper to deliver a flawless international break.

Donnarumma has been part of a Citizens side that has conceded 17 goals across their last eight matches in all competitions, while he has failed to keep a clean sheet with Italy in any of his four Nations League appearances.

Improvements between the sticks from Donnarumma will be essential if a transitioning Azzurri side hopes to keep France and Belgium quiet as well as advance to the quarter-finals.

However, failure to deliver two commanding performances will only intensify the debate over whether Donnarumma should be taken out of the firing line, opening the door for hungry rivals at both club and international level.