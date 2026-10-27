Ballon d'Or winners by country: Where do Argentina, France, England rank?

The Ballon d'Or is football's most prestigious individual honour that has been awarded to the best player on the planet since its inception in 1956.

A total of twenty different nations have had players get their hands on the golden trophy over the years, but a select group of powerhouse nations have traditionally dominated the podium, with only five countries achieving more than five wins.

A different nationality has won each of the last four Ballon d’Or trophies, with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Spain’s Rodri and France’s Ousmane Dembele claiming the award before England’s Harry Kane was crowned the 2026 winner.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at every winner of the Ballon d’Or by country.

Ballon d'Or: Winners by Country 1956–2025 · France Football Sort: Most Wins Fewest Wins A–Z Z–A Filter by Country Tap to select specific countries Argentina Brazil Bulgaria Croatia Czech Rep. Czechoslovakia Denmark England France Germany Hungary Italy Liberia Netherlands N. Ireland Portugal Scotland Soviet Union Spain Ukraine Country W P Winners Select one or more countries above to filter the table. Argentina 8 1 Messi ×8 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023 Brazil 5 4 Ronaldo ×2, Rivaldo , Ronaldinho , Kaka 1997, 1999, 2002, 2005, 2007 Bulgaria 1 1 Stoichkov 1994 Croatia 1 1 Modric 2018 Czech Rep. 1 1 Nedved 2003 Czechoslovakia 1 1 Masopust 1962 Denmark 1 1 Simonsen 1977 England 5 4 Matthews , Charlton , Keegan ×2, Owen 1956, 1966, 1978, 1979, 2001 France 8 6 Kopa , Platini ×3, Papin , Zidane , Benzema , Dembele 1958, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1991, 1998, 2022, 2025 Germany* 7 5 Muller , Beckenbauer ×2, Rummenigge ×2, Matthaus , Sammer 1970, 1972, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1990, 1996 Hungary 1 1 F. Albert 1967 Italy 5 5 Sivori , Rivera , P. Rossi , Baggio , Cannavaro 1961, 1969, 1982, 1993, 2006 Liberia 1 1 G. Weah 1995 Netherlands 7 3 Cruyff ×3, Gullit , Van Basten ×3 1971, 1973, 1974, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1992 N. Ireland 1 1 G. Best 1968 Portugal 7 3 Eusebio , Figo , C. Ronaldo ×5 1965, 2000, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 Scotland 1 1 Denis Law 1964 Soviet Union 3 3 Yashin , Blokhin , Belanov 1963, 1975, 1986 Spain 4 3 Di Stefano ×2, L. Suarez , Rodri 1957, 1959, 1960, 2024 Ukraine 1 1 Shevchenko 2004

Ballon d'Or winners by country: The most successful nations analysed

Argentina and France command the ultimate positions at the very pinnacle of football’s individual landscape, sitting tied at the top of the historical standings with eight Ballon d'Or victories each.

For Argentina, this modern supremacy is down to the unmatched genius of Lionel Messi – arguably the greatest player of all time – who single-handedly claimed all eight of his nation's trophies, with no other player ever winning the award on more occasions to date.

Remarkably, Argentina's footprint could be even deeper; Alfredo Di Stefano and Omar Sivori were both Argentine-born but secured their mid-century accolades under Spanish and Italian citizenships respectively.

In contrast to Argentina's single-player dominance, France's rise to the summit represents a much richer tapestry across multiple generations, with a record six different French players having hoisted the golden trophy.

From the foundational eras of Raymond Kopa and Michel Platini to the triumphs of Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema and most recently Ousmane Dembele, Les Bleus boast an unmatched evolutionary depth of elite talent.

Chasing the leading duo at the summit is an elite European trio consisting of Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal, all tied closely behind with seven victories each.

Like France, Germany boast historic depth having produced five unique winners, while the Netherlands and Portugal have produced three each. However, Portugal's standing relies heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo – another titan in the greatest-of-all-time debate – who claimed five of his country's seven Ballon d’Or accolades, with no European player winning the award more times than the legendary forward.

The historical heritage of the accolade remains heavily anchored in Europe due to decades of strict eligibility rules, making the joint Argentine-French era even more remarkable.

Non-European players were entirely excluded from the voting process until 1995, when George Weah’s historic victory for Liberia finally broke the barrier. Since that pivotal shift, the global map has steadily expanded, opening the door for sporadic milestones such as Luka Modric making Croatia a maiden nation in 2018.

Yet even as the 2025 and 2026 landscapes usher in a brand-new generation of global superstars like Harry Kane, the historic dominance of the traditional heavyweights continues to serve as the benchmark for international footballing excellence.