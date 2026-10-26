Harry Kane beats Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal to Ballon d'Or award to end England's 25-year wait

Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane was named the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner at Monday's awards ceremony in London.

The battle for the Ballon d'Or was seen as a close race between Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

Kane was ultimately the one who prevailed as Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario announced the England captain as the winner of the prestigious award.

As a result, the 33-year-old has become the fifth English player to win the award and the first since Michael Owen claimed the prize in 2001.

Prior to Owen, Stanley Matthews won in 1956, Bobby Charlton prevailed in 1966, and Kevin Keegan claimed back-to-back awards in 1978 and 1979.

Who won the women's Ballon d'Or?

While Kane claimed the men's prize, London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas was named the winner of the women's Ballon d'Or.

Putellas claimed the prize for the third time in her career for her performances during a quadruple-winning campaign with Barcelona.

The 32-year-old netted 21 goals and provided 13 assists in her final season with Barcelona.

Putellas scored seven goals as Barcelona retained the Women's Champions League trophy, including a crucial brace in a 4-2 win over Bayern Munich in the UWCL semi-final second leg.

The women's Ballon d'Or has now been won by one of Putellas and Aitana Bonmati in each of the last six editions of the award.

More to follow.