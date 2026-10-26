Preview: Bayern Munich vs Magdeburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayern Munich's quest to retain the DFB-Pokal continues on Wednesday, when they welcome Magdeburg to Allianz Arena in the second round.

The hosts managed to beat VfL Osnabruck 4-1 on September 2 in the first round, whereas their opponents defeated Bahlinger 4-0 on August 23.

Match preview

Bayern come into Wednesday's fixture on the back of an encouraging 3-1 success against Freiburg on Sunday, a result that moved them above Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table due to goal difference.

Vincent Kompany was unable to be on the sidelines for that victory due to collapsing on Friday when watching the club's second team train, and his hospital stay is likely to see assistant Aaron Danks continue to take charge from the dugout on Wednesday.

The Bavarians' triumph against Freiburg was welcome considering they had drawn three of their prior four contests in all competitions, with the club settling for 2-2 stalemates with Augsburg, Viking FK and Arsenal.

Though Bayern have conceded nine goals in their last five games, they managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions.

Banks will hope to guide his players to their fifth victory at home this campaign, while failure to advance into the DFB-Pokal's next round would be just the second time they would have been prevented from winning at Allianz Arena this season.

© Imago / Björn Reinhardt

Magdeburg are fifth in the 2. Bundesliga with 16 points after nine matchweeks, though they are only two points from second-placed Nurnberg.

The visitors advanced to this stage of the DFB-Pokal following their triumph against Bahlinger, and it should be noted that they have reached the round of 16 twice in the last three seasons.

Boss Petrik Sander could secure his side's second consecutive victory against Bayern, though that clash with the Bavarians came in October 2000.

Over their past six fixtures, Magdeburg have won three times, drawn once and suffered two losses, a stretch in which they kept two clean sheets.

The second-tier visitors are without victory in their last three away outings, with the team succumbing to defeat twice.

Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal form:

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

D

W

Magdeburg DFB-Pokal form:

W

Magdeburg form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Alongside their missing head coach, Bayern will have to contend with the absences of stars like goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, attacker Luis Diaz and defender Kim Min-Jae.

The hosts would have made changes from their usual lineup anway, but they are now certain to start Jonas Urbig between the posts, while Tarek Buchmann and Hiroki Ito are set to protect him.

In the forward line, expect to see teenager Lennart Karl on the right side of attack, with others like Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari also candidates to play.

As for Magdeburg, their squad is largely available, so there is no reason to doubt the inclusion of striker Mateusz Zukowski.

Felipe Chavez is likely to sit ahead of a back four featuring central defenders Tobias Muller and Anselmo Garcia McNulty.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Boey, Buchmann, Ito, Laimer; Daiber, Ndiaye; Karl, Gnabry, Saibari; Kane

Magdeburg possible starting lineup:

Reimann; Nadjombe, Muller, McNulty, Nollenberger; Hyrylainen, Chavez, Musel; Iyoha, Zukowski, Atik

We say: Bayern Munich 6-1 Magdeburg

Though Bayern have found clean sheets to be a rarity in recent weeks, they should comfortably advance into the next round.

Even if the hosts make wholesale changes, Magdeburg will find it difficult to keep the Bundesliga's best attack quiet on Wednesday.

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