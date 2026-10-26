Ballon d'Or 2026: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka receives Socrates award from Burna boy for humanitarian work

Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award at the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony in London.

The award, named after the legendary Brazilian footballer, has been handed out to the footballer who has done the best humanitarian work.

Nigerian artist Burna Boy presented the Arsenal attacker with the award for his work with the charity BigShoe, which provides medical care and humanitarian aid for children and families in need.

Saka's work with the charity has helped fund 120 life-changing medical operations for children in Kano, Nigeria.

We're proud of you, Bukayo ❤️ https://t.co/DK7RNiAHAc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 26, 2026

Saka shares emotional letter from 14-year-old

After receiving the award on stage, Saka shared a story from a 14-year-old Biringiro in Rwanda, who benefitted from the work of the charity BigShoe.

Reading the boy's letter, Saka said: "When I was 12, I started losing my sight. My village has no electricity and as my eyesight got worse, even moving around my home became difficult.

"Then, thanks to Big Shoe, I received the eye care that I needed. Today, I can read the blackboard even from the back of the classroom.

"I can enjoy being a child again. For the first time in a long time, I'm excited about my future. I want to become an English teacher one day."

After finishing the letter, Saka said: "For me, it's an honour to be here, and it's an honour to receive this award on behalf of all the children we've been able to help."

© Iconsport / DeFodi images

Who else has won the Socrates Award?

Sadio Mane was the first winner of the Socrates Award in 2022, which was recognition for his charitable work in Senegal.

Vinicius Junior won in 2023 for his leading role in education in Brazil and his work in the fight against racism.

A year later, Jenni Hermoso became the first female recipient of the award for her work on gender equality.

Luis Enrique and the Xana Foundation were the recipients in 2025 for their work in supporting seriously ill children and their families with medical, financial and psychological support.