Team News: Fleetwood vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Tuesday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal pits the lowest-ranked remaining team in the competition against the reigning champions of English football.

The Fishermen stunned Sheffield United 1-0 to reach round four for the first time ever, while the Gunners overcame Ipswich Town 4-2 in their opening third-round battle.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

FLEETWOOD

Out: Lewis McCann (suspended), Kane Thompson-Sommers (surgery)

Doubtful: Andy Cannon (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lynch; Rooney, Bennett, Potter; Cirino, McLean, Neal, Helm, Andrew; Coughlan, Evans

ARSENAL

Out: Bukayo Saka (quad), William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Declan Rice (hamstring), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Christos Tzolis (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Timber, Salmon, Mosquera, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Merino, Eze; Harriman-Annous