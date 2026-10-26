Team News: Fleetwood vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Tuesday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal pits the lowest-ranked remaining team in the competition against the reigning champions of English football.
The Fishermen stunned Sheffield United 1-0 to reach round four for the first time ever, while the Gunners overcame Ipswich Town 4-2 in their opening third-round battle.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.
FLEETWOOD vs. ARSENAL
FLEETWOOD
Out: Lewis McCann (suspended), Kane Thompson-Sommers (surgery)
Doubtful: Andy Cannon (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lynch; Rooney, Bennett, Potter; Cirino, McLean, Neal, Helm, Andrew; Coughlan, Evans
ARSENAL
Out: Bukayo Saka (quad), William Saliba (back)
Doubtful: Declan Rice (hamstring), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Christos Tzolis (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Timber, Salmon, Mosquera, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Merino, Eze; Harriman-Annous