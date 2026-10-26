Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'offer' moves them ahead of Liverpool in race for £20m wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora as they look to beat several European rivals to his signature.

The Gunners have already proposed a transfer plan that would involve signing the teenager before sending him out on loan.

With Premier League rivals Liverpool also heavily linked in recent months, Arsenal could be positioning themselves to secure one of Mexico's most exciting young talents.

Arsenal propose tempting Gilberto Mora offer to Club Tijuana

© Imago / Emilio Franco

Arsenal are said to have made an 'offer' for Mora, with former Mexico defender Claudio Suarez confirming the Gunners have shown serious interest in the Club Tijuana youngster.

"I know for a fact that he's had offers," Suarez said speaking to Unanimo (via Sport Witness). "Arsenal showed interest, and so did Bayern Munich. Arsenal's plan was to sign him and then loan him out, since he might not have been a starter for them right away."

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of Mexican football's brightest prospects, scoring 15 goals in 62 appearances for Tijuana while also establishing himself on the international stage.

Mora scored for Mexico in their Gold Cup semi-final victory over Honduras last year and featured four times at the 2026 World Cup this summer, further raising his profile among Europe's leading clubs.

Arsenal have tracked his development for some time, with previous reports indicating they were keen to get ahead of the competition before the January transfer window.

Mora's release clause is reportedly worth $26.8m (£20m), potentially giving interested clubs a clear route to securing his services. However, any move to England must comply with FIFA regulations governing international transfers of minors, meaning the timing and structure of a deal are important.

Are Arsenal now ahead of Liverpool in the race for Gilberto Mora?

© Iconsport / Zuma

Arsenal appear to be moving ahead of Liverpool in the race for Mora, with their reported offer and proposed loan plan suggesting they are now further along in their pursuit of the teenager.

The Gunners' strategy is particularly appealing because it offers a clear pathway for his development - rather than expecting an 18-year-old to immediately break into Mikel Arteta's first team, the Premier League champions could secure his long-term future while allowing him to gain regular senior experience elsewhere.

Mora's goalscoring record and international experience suggest he already has considerable potential, but his next move must be about development as much as reputation. A carefully chosen loan could help him adapt to European football without the immediate pressure of performing at the Emirates.

Liverpool and Bayern remain stiff competition, but Arsenal's proposal gives them a slight advantage at this stage, and while there is no confirmation that a deal is close, the Gunners appear to be doing more to turn their interest into a concrete transfer plan.

At around £20m, Mora would represent a significant investment, so Arsenal fans will need patience, but their approach could put them in pole position to secure one of Mexico's most exciting young players.