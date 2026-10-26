Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Liverpool: Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer latest

Chelsea will resume their EFL Cup campaign on Wednesday, when they take on Premier League rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Travelling away to the Merseysiders would be challenging enough, but Xabi Alonso will have to find ways of mitigating several injury issues.

The Spaniard struggled to deal with those absences when his side lost 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, so fans will be hoping for better this Wednesday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their EFL Cup clash against Liverpool.

Joao Pedro

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: Unknown

Alonso revealed in the buildup to the Spurs defeat that Joao Pedro would miss the game, before adding that the club would find out the severity of his injury after tests on Sunday.

Regardless of the outcome of those scans, the Blues striker will sit out against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Emiliano Martinez

Status: Out

Type of injury: Face

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)

Chelsea's No. 1 was sidelined against Tottenham after undergoing surgery on a jaw fracture he suffered when colliding with Everton's Jarrad Braithwaite.

On Saturday, Alonso said, "Emi is doing better. He had the surgery, and day by day he is feeling better, but we still need to wait. A few weeks."

Emmanuel Emegha

© Imago / Katie Chan, Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Manchester United)

Emmanuel Emegha suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for the entirety of the season so far, and he is likely to be unavailable in midweek.

Speaking on the striker's fitness, Alonso noted, "He is feeling better, but we need to wait."

Reece James

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Reece James in August 2026.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Newcastle United)

Reece James has been beset by fitness woes in recent years, and though he would have been hoping to be a key part of the first festive period under Alonso, the Englishman is set to be out until the New Year after undergoing surgery on a knee injury he picked up in training

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Sunderland)

Jamie Gittens has struggled to break through at Chelsea since making the switch from Borussia Dortmund, and he will have to wait until next month to get back onto the pitch.

When asked if the winger was available on October 16, Alonso replied, "Not yet, it’s still a few weeks."

Pep Chavarria

© Imago / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Man United)

Pep Chavarria is a major doubt for the trip to Anfield after sitting out against Tottenham at the weekend with an undisclosed injury.

The manager noted that "Pep is training a little bit more," but stated that he was not ready for Spurs, and it remains to be seen if he can make the squad in midweek.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Cole Palmer

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Suspended

Return date: October 31 (vs. Man United)

Cole Palmer was sent off after being shown two yellow cards against Spurs, though in truth he was lucky to avoid a straight red.

The Blues' creative talisman will be suspended for this game, though he should be back in action against Man United in the Premier League.