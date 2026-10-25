Chelsea's Cole Palmer sent England selection message after senseless red card vs. Tottenham

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been backed to challenge Jude Bellingham for the England number 10 spot in the next six months despite his senseless red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old has not represented his nation since March due to various reasons, missing out on the World Cup for tactical reasons and then withdrawing from Thomas Tuchel's September/October squad owing to fitness troubles.

Tuchel has made no bones about his frustration regarding Palmer's situation, admitting that the Chelsea attacker misses too many England camps, and he did himself no favours of a November call-up on Saturday evening.

After escaping a straight red card for barging into Mateus Fernandes face, Palmer picked up a second yellow for treading on Conor Gallagher's leg, as Xabi Alonso's men slipped to a dreadful 2-0 defeat against their London rivals.

Palmer will now miss Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash vs. Liverpool before returning against Manchester United on October 31, shortly before Tuchel selects his squad to face Croatia and Spain in November's Nations League games.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer sent fresh England message after Tottenham red card

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has now spoken exclusively with Sports Mole about Palmer's situation, admitting that the 24-year-old could be as low down as seventh in the number 10 pecking order one month, but he has expressed his view that Palmer can be a direct competitor for Bellingham before the season is over.

"Put yourself in Cole’s position," Nevin said. "He was injured for much of last season, did not have the season he wanted and then missed out on the World Cup. He had been close to the front of the queue with England, and now he is further down the pecking order.

“Tuchel has been clear that he needs players to turn up, both in the sense of being physically available and performing at the level required. If Cole were sulking about it, that would be the wrong response. But I do not think that is what he is doing. I think he is getting himself back to the player we know.

“The injuries seem less of an issue, Chelsea’s new style suits him and, since Enzo Fernandez left, he has become more central to the team. Without European football, he is not being overworked either. He has an opportunity to rebuild.

“He is further out of the England picture at the moment, but would I be surprised if he were right back challenging Jude Bellingham in six months? Not at all. He is a brilliant player.

“The problem is the competition. England have an extraordinary number of outstanding players who can operate in that No.10 role. Cole might be second in the queue one month and fifth or seventh another.

“Bellingham is clearly first choice at the moment. I have never questioned his ability, but I have previously wondered whether he was playing for himself or for England. Now, I think he is clearly playing for the team.

“Whether that is maturity, Tuchel’s influence or both, I do not know. But it makes things difficult for Cole. Looking at his personality, though, I do not think he will sit around feeling sorry for himself. He will try to give himself the best chance."

How does Cole Palmer compare to England's other number 10s?

Player Comparison Total stats — Season 2026/27 Player Comparison Statistique Jude Bellingham Real Madrid La Liga · 2026/27 Cole Palmer Chelsea Premier League · 2026/27 Morgan Rogers Chelsea Premier League · 2026/27 Eberechi Eze Arsenal Premier League · 2026/27 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest Premier League · 2026/27 Volume Minutes played 688 701 703 209 630 Passing Passes 320 254 226 84 255 Successful Passes % 88.44% 81.5% 77.88% 76.19% 81.96% Duels Total Duels 109 79 105 28 64 Duels won 65 37 48 13 29 Attack Goals scored 3 2 4 0 1 Assists 3 3 1 0 2 Successful Dribbles 22 13 13 4 10 Dispossessed 13 13 10 5 13 Shots 18 25 20 3 13 Through Balls 1 0 0 0 1 Big chances created 5 6 2 0 7 Discipline Yellow cards 2 3 3 0 0 Fouls 7 10 9 2 4 Fouls drawn 24 12 12 6 8 Expected Goals (xG) 1.26 2.06 1.53 0.10 1.95 Expected Assists (xA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dribble Dribble Attempts 34 27 23 7 19 Shots on Target 7 7 6 0 4 Big chances missed 1 1 1 0 2 Volume Games played 9 8 8 6 7 % Penalty scored — — — — 100% Penalty goals 0 0 0 0 1 % Shots on Target 38.9% 28% 30% 0% 30.8% Dribble Success % 64.7% 48.1% 56.5% 57.1% 52.6% Aerial duels won 4 2 11 3 3 Discipline Offsides 0 1 3 0 2

As well as trying to usurp Bellingham, Palmer is also wrestling the likes of Morgan Rogers, Morgan Gibbs-White, Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze for the right to start as England's creative focal point behind Harry Kane.

Comparing all five options using data from the 2026-27 domestic seasons, Bellingham tops the overall goal contributions charts, coming up with six in total courtesy of three goals and three assists.

Palmer (two goals, three assists) and Rogers (four goals, one assist) only just trail the Real Madrid star, though, and the former has also registered the most attempts on goal of any member of the quintet.

However, Palmer also possesses the worst dribble success rate so far, while Bellingham leads the way in that regard and also boasts the best shots-on-target ratio, before Real Madrid face Barcelona in Sunday's El Clasico.

Palmer's Expected Goals (xG) total of 2.06 is the highest among the five, but so is his 10 fouls, and his misdemeanour against Tottenham would have done his chances of getting back into Tuchel's good books no good at all.

Pat Nevin was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Sport.