Chelsea transfer news: Defender attracts seven suitors, including Manchester City and Liverpool

A defender is ready to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window and Chelsea will not stand in his way. Seven suitors have already been identified.

Having arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2023 from Lyon for £25.5m (€30m), Malo Gusto has played more than 30 matches in each of his three seasons. The 23-year-old had managed to gain importance and even establish himself as a starter last season at right-back, with 49 appearances, including 36 starts.

It was a fine campaign, which prompted Paris Saint-Germain to test the waters for the France international, while Manchester City were also interested in his profile. However, Chelsea set a prohibitive price of £74m for the former Lyon player. It is a decision the London club’s hierarchy may now regret.

Malo Gusto wants to leave Chelsea this winter

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Indeed, with the arrival of Xabi Alonso as Chelsea manager, Gusto has lost his place in the starting XI.

He has made ten appearances, but has started only three times in the Premier League. His situation has been complicated by the summer signing of Marco Palestra and the use of young Josh Acheampong in that position, while Reece James is still at the club.

According to TeamTalk, the Frenchman, who has just been called up for this international break by Zinedine Zidane, wants to leave to rediscover regular playing time. For their part, Chelsea are open to a departure for their protege and would reportedly be prepared to listen to offers.

In that respect, the price Chelsea ask will need to be significantly lower than the one demanded this summer, unless a loan departure is preferred. No further details have emerged on the matter.

Nevertheless, the British outlet insists that Manchester City are still interested in Gusto, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to sign players this winter, with financial sanctions hanging over the club.

Liverpool interested in Gusto as they search for right-back

© Iconsport / PA Images

In the Premier League, Liverpool and Tottenham are two other potential destinations for the Chelsea player.

Liverpool, who already enquired about his situation in the summer, are open to signing a specialist right-back in 2027, with Ronald Araujo currently filling in at that position.

Abroad, TeamTalk does not mention the presence of PSG in the race, but says that Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Como and RB Leipzig have also shown an interest in Gusto. It remains to be seen whether any of these seven suitors will make a move this winter and what form a potential deal could take.