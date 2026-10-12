Chelsea transfer news: Malo Gusto now available, Paris Saint-Germain ready to pounce

Malo Gusto is no longer considered untouchable at Chelsea, a situation that could interest Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea valued Gusto at around £75m in the summer. That huge figure deterred the suitors of the France international, who was on the radar of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

Sacha Tavolieri reports that the Ligue 1 side had sounded out the camp of the former Lyon man. Gusto has an attractive profile for many clubs, and if his price were to fall, the French defender should feature heavily in the next transfer windows.

Chelsea could sell Malo Gusto

© Imago / Sportimage

The Belgian journalist reports that the 23-year-old is no longer considered untouchable at Chelsea. ‘Should an offer be deemed respectful of his value, the door would therefore not be closed’ - says the Sky Sport reporter. Could that be a boon for the two-time European champions?

Paris Saint-Germain are still looking to add another option on the right side of their defence. With Achraf Hakimi virtually undroppable, the club want to sign a defender capable of playing both at right-back and in central defence.

Paris Saint-Germain attracted by Malo Gusto’s versatility

© Imago / Federico Pestellini

‘A versatility that matches Gusto’s qualities and could make him an interesting option for Parisian recruitment’ - the Belgian journalist adds. Chelsea appear ready to lower their demands, but it remains to be seen how much they will ask for the French defender, who is valued at £30m on the market and is under contract at the London club until June 2030.

Gusto does not necessarily want to leave Chelsea. He feels settled at the English club and wants to establish himself there as a long-term starter, a status that is not guaranteed and can sometimes weigh on him. The player, who came through at Lyon, would like a bigger role.

He would therefore only consider leaving if a top European club offered him an ambitious sporting project with an important place in the squad. It can be deduced that Gusto would not leave Chelsea to become a mere understudy to Hakimi.

If Paris Saint-Germain are genuinely interested, they will have to be persuasive to convince the right-back to join.