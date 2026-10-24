Cole Palmer red card: Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso admits disappointment over Blues star's dismissal against Spurs

Xabi Alonso has acknowledged that Cole Palmer must "learn" from his red card during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

A Mike Penders own goal and a Mathys Tel strike earned Spurs a deserved victory at Stamford Bridge.

However, as well as the North Londoners receiving widespread credit for their performance, there will be scrutiny over Chelsea's display and Palmer's petulance.

The playmaker was fortunate to avoid a straight red card for barging into Mateus Fernandes when the Portuguese was on the floor after a cynical handball stopped a Chelsea attack.

Palmer could then have no complaints over a second yellow card for his studs treading on Conor Gallagher's ankle.

Things are heating up at the Bridge as Cole Palmer and Mateus Fernandes both receive a yellow! ? https://t.co/hYXFl6xlZi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2026

Alonso reacts to Palmer Chelsea red card

During his post-match media duties, Alonso insisted that he had not seen the two incidents.

Nevertheless, having been told that the decisions were correct, he conceded that Palmer must "learn" from the dismissal.

He told reporters: "I haven't seen them on TV but as far as I have been told that probably he got it right, so for sure for Cole but for everyone.

"We think [up until] now we haven't received any red card and we need to continue that way because we need to have this maturity to deal with difficult moments, when you have conceded 1-0, still probably was 15-20 minutes to go, so we have to be on the way.

"I need to check the action to talk with Cole but it is one to learn for the future for sure."

Cole Palmer is SENT OFF! ? https://t.co/qArrUhFrf0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2026

Should Alonso have Palmer concerns?

When Alonso was quizzed on whether he had general concerns over Palmer's temperament having been reminded of some of his conduct at Everton last weekend, the Spaniard claimed he had confidence in the player's mindset.

Nevertheless, Palmer has twice run the risk of dismissals in successive matches, and it acted as the catalyst for Spurs kicking on for victory.

There were other players, most notably Morgan Rogers who could have also been sent off in the closing stages, that lost their composure.

Palmer will now sit out the EFL Cup fourth round tie at Liverpool on Wednesday night.