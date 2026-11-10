Chelsea transfer news: Blues face PSG for yougster Kyllian Antonio as RC Lens set asking price

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs showing interest in Lens teenager Kyllian Antonio, with Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa also watching the defender. Lens have already set a significant asking price for the young player.

Used a handful of times in the first team over the last two seasons, Antonio has fully established himself in the side at the start of the new campaign. The 18-year-old centre-back, who has played 12 matches, nine of them as a starter, is a genuine revelation.

Chelsea, PSG and Aston Villa interested in Antonio

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Fussball-News, Chelsea, PSG and Aston Villa are following the young defender’s progress closely and are very interested in his potential. PSG’s interest in Antonio is not new, as Lens beat Paris and other French clubs to his signature in the summer of 2023.

He ultimately chose to join the northern club on a free transfer. Lens have done a good piece of business, as the Champigny-sur-Marne native is blossoming and already has a market value of £8.5m (€10m).

Chelsea, PSG and Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Antonio and could make their move as early as this winter.

Lens demand £25.5m, but...

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In any case, if one of these suitors makes a move, Lens would expect a fee well above his market value.

The same source reveals that the French club would demand at least £25.5m (€30m) to consider a departure for their gem, who is under contract until June 2028.

It is a figure consistent with Antonio’s potential, but Lens are not really in a position of strength on this one, as the defender will enter the final year of his contract next summer.

To keep the 18-year-old for as long as possible and hope to get the best price for him, Lens will have to extend his contract. However, nothing has emerged on that front for the moment.