England announce fresh Ezri Konsa blow as Thomas Tuchel makes change for Croatia

England have announced that Arsenal's Ezri Konsa will miss Thursday's UEFA Nations League match against Croatia, and Bournemouth's James Hill has been added to the squad.

Arsenal defender Konsa picked up a small injury in the Gunners' recent Champions League win over Slavia Prague, but he was fit enough to return against Hull City a few days later.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes of that 1-0 win for the Premier League champions, the eighth time this season in the top flight that he has seen out the game.

Konsa was originally expected to start for England at Wembley on Thursday evening, but the Three Lions released a statement on Tuesday morning confirming that he was out of contention.

The former Aston Villa man has been restricted to individual training since his arrival, but he will be back with the group ahead of Sunday's finale against Spain.

"Ezri Konsa will not be in contention for Croatia at Wembley on Thursday as he continues to follow his own programme but will return to full training later this week before Sunday’s trip to Spain," England said.

Arsenal's Ezri Konsa out of England vs. Croatia as James Hill called up

A former #YoungLions players called to represent our #ThreeLions for the very first time ? ❤️ Congratulations, James Hill ? https://t.co/wc8N4KMntH — England (@England) November 10, 2026

With Konsa unavailable against Croatia, Tuchel has handed a maiden senior call-up to Bournemouth's Hill, who has been a stalwart of the Cherries' squad this season.

The 24-year-old has played every minute of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign for Marco Rose's men, who have won each of their last four games against Sunderland, Manchester United, Leeds United and Ipswich Town, conceding just once in the process.

Hill previously represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 level, although he only made one appearance for the latter in a 5-0 win over Kosovo in June 2022.

The centre-back is the second new addition to England's November squad, after Newcastle United's Dan Burn replaced the injured Marc Guehi on Monday, and the fourth uncapped name in the ranks alongside Josh King, Jobe Bellingham and Jason Steele.

Who will start in defence for England against Croatia?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Azzuu

Konsa joins a lengthy list of England defensive absentees that also includes Guehi, Harry Maguire, Trevoh Chalobah and John Stones, but Tuchel is still not short of options at the back.

With Hill and Burn added to the squad, Tuchel has five players who can function in the heart of defence, including Ben White, Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The latter two are the most likely to be given the nod on Thursday evening, as Quansah started three of England's four matches across the September/October international break, although two came as a right-back.

Branthwaite, meanwhile, came off the bench in fixtures against Spain and the Czech Republic, and the 24-year-old has started nine of Everton's 10 Premier League matches this season.

As well as Konsa, England will also be without Myles Lewis-Skelly against Croatia, whom they only need one point against to seal their spot in the Nations League quarter-finals.