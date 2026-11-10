Preview: Antigua and Barbuda vs Trinidad and Tobago - prediction, team news, lineups

Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago begin their two-legged battle for a place in the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims when they meet in the first leg of their League A and C Play-In tie at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

The two sides are competing for a place in the next stage of Gold Cup qualification, with the winner of the tie to be decided over two legs before the return fixture in Trinidad and Tobago on November 16.

Match preview

Antigua and Barbuda, ranked 162nd in the world, head into Thursday's clash after enjoying a positive conclusion to their CONCACAF Nations League campaign, finishing top of Group B in League C with nine points from four matches.

Jacques Passy's side began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to Aruba, but responded impressively by recording consecutive victories over Anguilla, winning 5-0 at home before securing a 3-0 success on the road.

The Benna Boys then completed their group fixtures with a 3-2 victory over Aruba at the start of October, with Sean Tomlinson and TJ Bramble giving them a two-goal advantage before Brandon Satchell scored a late winner.

That result means Antigua and Barbuda have won their last three matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding just twice during that run, and will be hoping to carry that momentum into their two-legged tie with Trinidad and Tobago.

However, Passy's side face a considerable step up in opposition, with Trinidad and Tobago having competed in League A and boasting players with experience in both MLS and the Championship.

© Imago / ITAR-TASS

Trinidad and Tobago, who are ranked 57 places higher than their upcoming opponents at 105th in the world, will meanwhile be looking to respond after a disappointing Nations League campaign which saw them finish fifth in Group A and enter the Play-In round.

Derek King's side collected just one point from their four matches, losing 3-2 to Haiti, 2-1 against the Dominican Republic and 1-0 away to Curacao before playing out a 1-1 draw with the latter in their final game last month.

Luke Phillip scored the opening goal in that match, but the Soca Warriors were unable to hold onto their advantage, with Jordi Paulina equalising for a Curacao side that recently played at the 2026 World Cup.

That result extended Trinidad and Tobago's winless run to 11 matches, leaving King with plenty to address as his side look to book their place in the Gold Cup Prelims.

Despite their recent struggles, the Soca Warriors will enter the first leg as favourites, although they face an Antigua and Barbuda side who have been strong in recent weeks and will be encouraged by their opponents' poor run of form.

The pair will lock horns for the first time in more than 12 years, with Trinidad and Tobago having won 12 of their previous 15 meetings.

Antigua and Barbuda CONCACAF Nations League form:

Trinidad and Tobago CONCACAF Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago

Antigua and Barbuda have not announced a confirmed squad for the Play-In tie, meaning Passy's selection remains unclear ahead of Thursday's meeting.

However, the head coach is likely to stick with a similar XI to the one that started the latest 3-2 win over Aruba, with Shahoi Dorsett expected to feature in goal.

Tomlinson, Kylano Isaac, Quinton Griffith and Jahzihno O'Garro are among the defensive options, while Bramble could feature in midfield.

Crawley Town's Dion Pereira featured in that victory and could be involved again, while Satchell will be hoping to earn a starting role after coming off the bench to score the winner.

As for the visitors, King has named a 28-man squad for the two fixtures, with Nathaniel James returning from injury and available for selection.

Ali Kazim Nakhid, Steffen Yeates, Andre Raymond and Kathon St Hillaire have also been recalled, giving King some extra options as he looks to turn around his side's recent form, while Bristol City full-back Rio Cardines is expected to start and earn his 13th international cap.

The visitors have also had three players sent off across their last three matches, with Dantaye Gilbert and Wayne Frederick returning from suspension, while Daniel Phillips remains unavailable.

Roald Mitchell, Tyrese Spicer and Dante Sealy are also unavailable for selection due to various injury concerns.

Antigua and Barbuda possible starting lineup:

Dorsett; O'Garro, Tomlinson, Griffith, Isaac, Massicot; Satchell, Pereira, Bramble, George; Knight

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Cardines, Joseph, Henry, Telfer; Rampersad, Poon-Angeron; Frederick, Khan, David; Phillip

We say: Antigua and Barbuda 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Antigua and Barbuda have looked impressive in recent weeks and should fancy their chances against a Trinidad and Tobago side who have now gone 11 games without a win.

The visitors are struggling for form, and we think the hosts can take advantage to secure a narrow first-leg victory, which would be just their third against the Soca Warriors, and take a lead into next week's return fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.