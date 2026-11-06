Arsenal: Mikel Arteta issues reassuring Ezri Konsa injury update before Hull City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a reassuring injury update on Ezri Konsa ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Hull City.

The England international was taken off with 62 minutes gone against Slavia Prague in midweek, and Arteta revealed after the game that he was dealing with "some issues".

However, Konsa was named in the England squad for the upcoming November international break, suggesting that the unspecified problem he was dealing with against Slavia Prague was not serious.

Konsa was also spotted in team training earlier on Friday, and speaking to reporters in his pre-game press conference, Arteta alleviated fears over an injury to the centre-back.

"He is fine," Arteta said. "He was feeling much better today. We took him out as a precaution [against Slavia Prague] but yesterday and today he is feeling good."

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta issues new update on Bukayo Saka injury

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Nevertheless, Arsenal can afford to play it safe with Konsa thanks to the presence of Cristhian Mosquera and William Saliba, the latter of whom made a matchday squad for the first time this season in Prague.

The Frenchman was an unused substitute following four months out with a back injury, though, and Arteta also revealed that the Gunners have been in close contact with France ahead of their international squad announcement later on Friday.

While Saliba is back in the ranks, Arteta has conceded that Bukayo Saka will need "weeks" to recover from quadriceps damage, suggesting that a comeback before December is unlikely.

"No, we talk about weeks... let's see after international break," Arteta added. "He's going to start hitting the pitch and start, actually have more activities, how he feels. But, unfortunately, he's going to be out for a while.

"I don't want to push these guys into too much pressure. They are doing their best to get him in shape. Bukayo is desperate to get back with the team, but it's still quite early."

Should Arsenal risk William Saliba against Hull City?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Even though Konsa has been declared fit by Arteta, the Englishman's recent blow may have left the door ajar for Saliba to come straight back into the Arsenal ranks.

The 25-year-old is evidently capable of playing some minutes for the Gunners, hence his involvement in the matchday squad in midweek, but just how many minutes is another question entirely.

Given Saliba did not come off the bench in the Czech Republic, Arteta may see fit to introduce him as a substitute, which would also allow him to enjoy a proper reception on his comeback appearance.

Therefore, if Arteta does decide to err on the side of caution with Konsa, Mosquera should be first in line to join Gabriel Magalhaes in defence.