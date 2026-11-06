Arsenal transfer news: Gunners join Barcelona in chase for Serie A sensation

In the last summer transfer window, Benfica decided to part with Gustavo Varela, selling him to Monza for £1.7m (€2m) plus bonuses linked to his performances. The Portuguese giants did not include a buy-back clause in the deal, but secured 20% of any future capital gain on his sale.

It is a decision the Lisbon club may regret in the future, but it could also bring them a handsome cheque.

According to A Bola, the 21-year-old striker is beginning to attract interest from top European clubs. Several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, have already shown an interest in Gustavo Varela.

Barcelona, Arsenal and Napoli chase Gustavo Varela

© Imago / Buzzi

Napoli are also following the Portuguese striker’s situation closely, while Barcelona have also been added to the list of interested clubs.

It is an impressive list of suitors for a player who came through the Sporting academy. That is hardly surprising, as he has been impressive at the start of this season.

Gustavo Varela has scored nine goals and provided one assist in nine Serie A matches. He is currently the league’s top scorer, ahead of Donyell Malen and his eight goals. The Portugal Under-21 international also scored twice in his only Coppa Italia match.

Monza already demand more than £34m for Gustavo Varela

© Iconsport / Massimo Paolone/LaPresse

Monza are certainly aware they have hit the jackpot by signing Gustavo Varela for just £1.7m (€2m) this summer.

The Italian club are in a position of strength, with their striker’s contract running until June 2030. According to A Bola, the Serie A side are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £34m-£42.5m (€40m-€50m).

The player himself could also see his value rise if he is called up to the Portugal national team.

Jorge Jesus will announce his squad for the November international break on Friday, with a place in attack potentially available because of the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.