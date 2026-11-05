Arsenal vs. Hull City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Premier League ever-presents Arsenal and top-flight returnees Hull City clash at the Emirates Stadium in Saturday's gameweek 10 encounter.

The Gunners will temporarily go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory over their newly-promoted foes, having moved three above Manchester City in last weekend's 1-0 success at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic's Hull will break into the top 10 of the rankings with all three points, but they have failed to win any of their last eight games across all tournaments.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 26

Arsenal wins: 18

Draws: 5

Hull City wins: 3

Arsenal vs. Hull City has been a collector's item on the English football calendar, compared to some of the most common matchups in the land, as the two clubs have only met on 26 occasions in all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, the head-to-head dominance belongs to the Gunners, who have beaten the Tigers 18 times while suffering just three defeats and settling for a point on five occasions.

Arsenal actually failed to win any of their first three battles with Hull, playing out two draws and suffering one loss between 1908 and 1913 as Woolwich Arsenal, and they only earned two victories from their first seven head-to-heads.

However, the reigning Premier League champions have since triumphed in 16 of their last 19 contests, most notably the 2013-14 FA Cup final, when Arsene Wenger's men fell 2-0 down inside just eight minutes but magnificently fought back to prevail 3-2 and end their nine-year trophy drought.

The Gunners have also avoided defeat in each of their last 14 clashes with the Tigers, although Hull's last win in this particular fixture was a momentous one, as a Geovanni-inspired side shocked the Emirates with a 2-1 success in 2008, shortly after their maiden ascent to the top flight.

Arsenal responded to that harrowing evening with a seven-match winning run against Hull, and their current victorious sequence now stands at three games, including a Premier League double in 2016-17.

Alexis Sanchez was Hull's nemesis that year, scoring twice in a 4-1 away win before bagging another brace in a 2-0 home victory, and the Chilean is the highest documented scorer in this fixture with eight in total.

Nicklas Bendtner, Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey each scored three against the Tigers, meanwhile, the latter memorably snatching 2014 FA Cup glory for Arsenal in extra time.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 11, 2017: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2016: Hull City 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2016: Hull City 0-4 Arsenal (FA Cup)

Feb 20, 2016: Arsenal 0-0 Hull City (FA Cup)

May 04, 2015: Hull City 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 04, 2015: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City (FA Cup)

Oct 18, 2014: Arsenal 2-2 Hull City (Premier League)

May 17, 2014: Arsenal 3-2 Hull City (FA Cup)

Apr 20, 2014: Hull City 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2013: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2010: Hull City 1-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2009: Arsenal 3-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2009: Arsenal 2-1 Hull City (FA Cup)

Jan 17, 2009: Hull City 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2008: Arsenal 1-2 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 12, 1988: Arsenal 3-0 Hull City (League Cup)

Sep 28, 1988: Hull City 1-2 Arsenal (League Cup)

Nov 29, 1977: Arsenal 5-1 Hull City (League Cup)

Mar 26, 1930: Arsenal 1-0 Hull City (FA Cup)

Mar 22, 1930: Arsenal 2-2 Hull City (FA Cup)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 11, 2017: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2016: Hull City 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 04, 2015: Hull City 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2014: Arsenal 2-2 Hull City (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2014: Hull City 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2013: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2010: Hull City 1-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2009: Arsenal 3-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Jan 17, 2009: Hull City 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2008: Arsenal 1-2 Hull City (Premier League)

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