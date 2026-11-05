Barcelona: French defender tracked by Arsenal and Chelsea takes step towards move, January deal unlikely

Castello Lukeba wants to join Barcelona and has taken a step towards the Catalan club. Although Barcelona are looking to sign a centre-back in the next winter transfer window, the arrival of the Frenchman appears unlikely.

Barcelona want to sign a centre-back this winter and have several players in their sights, including Natan and Alessandro Bastoni. Rumours are multiplying about the Catalan club’s search. Sport now reports that Lukeba has been one of the centre-backs attracting the most attention at Barcelona for some time.

The French centre-back wants to leave RB Leipzig soon to join a European heavyweight. To that end, the former Lyon player has decided to change agent. The 23-year-old has signed with Excellence Sport, a choice that is far from insignificant as it is the same agency as Jules Kounde.

Lukeba’s new agent has spoken to Deco

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla/PRESSINPHOTO SPORTS AGENCY/Alamy Live News

The Catalan media outlet indicates that Lukeba wants to join Barcelona and is making a clear step towards the club with this choice.

His new agent already met Deco around ten days ago. However, even if the interest is mutual and the French international is a unanimous choice at Barcelona, a deal is not expected to happen in the next winter transfer window.

Indeed, Leipzig have made it clear that they will not let Lukeba leave mid-season. The financial conditions will not be in place in January either for such an investment by the Spanish champions. The next summer transfer window could be the ideal time, since the Frenchman’s release clause will drop from £68m (€80m) to £55m (€65m) in June 2027.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also reportedly monitoring the Frenchman, whose contract runs until June 2029.

Barcelona will not sign Lukeba this winter

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That amount could still be negotiable provided the player clearly expresses his desire to play in Catalonia.

The former Lyon player, who interests several big Premier League clubs, considers Barcelona his ideal destination. ‘For now, contacts have started and Barcelona have put his name in capital letters in case this transfer is possible this summer,’ says Sport.

Lukeba’s arrival at Barcelona this summer could be financed by the departure of Ronald Araujo to Liverpool, as the Reds appear set to trigger his £46m (€55m) purchase option.

Before the next summer window, the Catalan club is therefore looking for another left-footed centre-back who could arrive this winter on reasonable financial terms.