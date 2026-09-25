Chelsea and Arsenal in £55m transfer battle for "dominant" centre-back - but he wants Barcelona

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs monitoring RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba ahead of a potential transfer.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's most sought-after young centre-backs, with Barcelona also keen to secure his signature.

However, the Frenchman's preference for a move to Spain could complicate a potential Premier League transfer.

What teams are interested in Castello Lukeba?

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According to fussball-news.de, Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keeping close tabs on Lukeba, with the Catalan giants particularly keen to sign the left-footed defender.

Hansi Flick reportedly views the France international as an ideal fit for his high defensive line, with his pace, composure in possession and ability to play through pressure making him an attractive target.

Lukeba is also said to be open to joining Barcelona, although no official offers have been made to Leipzig.

The Bundesliga club are reportedly demanding around €60m plus bonuses, potentially taking the overall package to €65m (£55m). His contract runs until June 2029, giving Leipzig a strong negotiating position.

Why Castello Lukeba should join Chelsea over Arsenal

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Lukeba could offer Chelsea a more immediate opportunity to strengthen their defence, particularly with Xabi Alonso looking to develop a more versatile, three-back system.

The Frenchman's ability to defend wide areas, win aerial duels and carry the ball out from the back makes him an ideal fit for the emerging left-back/left-centre-back hybrid role, with analyst Ben Mattinson once describing him as a "dominant" and elite tackler who can dribble forward “like a midfielder”.

That profile could allow Chelsea to use him in a flexible defensive system, rather than limiting him to a conventional centre-back role.

Arsenal, meanwhile, already have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes established as their first-choice central defensive partnership. Lukeba could provide valuable depth - competing with summer signing Ezri Konsa - but he may struggle to dislodge either player.

Chelsea therefore appear to offer a clearer route to regular football, although Barcelona's interest and Lukeba's reported preference for Spain could prove decisive.