Chelsea news: Carlo Ancelotti weighs into Estevao Willian debate amid Blues game-time struggles

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has reassured Estevao Willian over his game time at international level.

Despite the 19-year-old being regarded as one of the top young stars in world football, he has struggled to earn game time at Chelsea under Xabi Alonso.

Earlier this week, Estevao attempted to brush off suggestions that he was frustrated with just 23 minutes of action in the Premier League.

However, South American football expert Tim Vickery had previously told Sports Mole that there was genuine concern within the attacker's camp.

Speaking ahead of Friday's friendly between Australia and Brazil, Ancelotti claimed that Estevao was still at the forefront of his plans.

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Ancelotti speaks on Estevao, Chelsea situation

The Italian told reporters: "Estevao is a very important player for the national team. Sometimes the club’s interests are not the same as the national team’s interests.

"For us, Estevao, along with other young players, is very, very important.

"If he doesn’t play, if he doesn’t get minutes at the club, I’m going to call him up, because we think he’s very important for the future, and we’re going to give him the opportunity to improve his development."

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Why Ancelotti will back up his Estevao comments

Estevao has missed the last nine Brazil fixtures, largely a consequence of a severe hamstring injury sustained in April.

Although Brazil won six of those fixtures and scored in every game, they failed to beat Morocco and Norway at the World Cup, and also required a late goal to see off Japan.

Brazil missed the presence of Estevao, who has already scored five goals in 11 games for his country, and Ancelotti recognises the importance of reintegrating the starlet back into the team.

Two games against Australia and a fixture versus India will take place between September 25 and October 3.