Brazil lineup vs. Australia: Predicted XI for friendly fixture as Joao Pedro injury forces Carlo Ancelotti rethink

Brazil will have to find a new solution up front due to the injury that kept Joao Pedro out of their squad.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to lead his side out against Australia on Friday, but Chelsea forward Pedro was forced to withdraw from international duty due to a knee issue.

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has been used as a striker at club level despite being deployed as a winger for much of his career, so perhaps he will be used in advanced areas.

The Barca star might be the perfect foil for Vinicius Junior, though others likes Endrick and Samuel Lino would also benefit.

In the middle of the pitch, Ancelotti can be expected to select Bruno Guimaraes, and the Arsenal midfielder may be joined by Andrey Santos.

Should Selecao continue to field a four-man defence, the most likely candidates to play as full-backs are Danilo and Douglas Santos.

Veteran centre-back Marquinhos is still part of the squad, and he is set to marshal the backline alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker was not chosen to be part of the squad, though Ancelotti has made it clear that the Liverpool man is still his number one, but perhaps Hugo Souza will start between the posts on Friday.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Souza; Danilo, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, D Santos; Endrick, Guimaraes, A Santos, Lino; Raphinha, Vinicius Junior