Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti delivers Vinicius Junior verdict amid Real Madrid star's struggles

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that Vinicius Junior's quality is "beyond dispute", with the Real Madrid star backed to rediscover his best form.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window, but he ultimately signed a new long-term deal at Bernabeu.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for Vinicius, who has only found the back of the net once in eight appearances in all competitions, but he has provided three assists.

Vinicius was substituted early in the second half against Atletico Madrid last weekend, having found it difficult to make his mark in the Madrid derby.

The forward will now be hoping that he can rediscover his best form during the international break.

© Iconsport / Marca

Ancelotti backs Vinicius amid Real Madrid star's troubles

Ancelotti has admitted that Vinicius is currently short of his usual standard, but the Italian is confident that the "wonderful player" will soon be back to his top level.

"He may not be at his best right now, but Vinicius' quality is beyond dispute. He put in a great performance at the World Cup, for example. As a player, no one can be in peak condition all the time," Ancelotti said in an interview with the Times of India.

"He is a wonderful player, among the best in the world. I am certain he will be at his best in the coming matches. My confidence in him is complete."

© Iconsport / Tom Weller/dpa

Brazil are preparing for matches against Australia, India

Brazil are currently preparing to take on Australia twice and India once during the international break.

"These matches are extremely useful because they usually give us the chance to watch different players," said Ancelotti.

"My aim is to watch players I don't know well, and that will help me choose the squad for the official tournaments. We have a wonderful generation of players who took part in the World Cups of 2018, 2022 and 2026.

"We are working on building a new generation of players. We have a solid base gained from the World Cup, and we are now focusing on preparing for the Copa America 2028 and the World Cup 2030.

"Every week we monitor between 60 and 70 players eligible to join the national team. We search everywhere: in Europe, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Brazilian players are everywhere, and our task is not to leave any talent unmonitored."

Vinicius has scored 13 goals and registered 10 assists in 54 appearances for Brazil, including four goals and one assist at the 2026 World Cup.