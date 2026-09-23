"Every club in the world would dream of having Michael Olise" - Kylian Mbappe hails Les Bleus star linked with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has spoken out on the future of his France teammate, Michael Olise. The Bayern Munich forward was linked with Real Madrid during the last transfer window.

While the 24-year-old Frenchman shone with Les Bleus at the 2026 World Cup, particularly during the group stage, rumours of interest from Real Madrid began to emerge.

Ultimately, Michael Olise stayed at the German club during the window, with Bayern sending a message to both PSG and the Merengues regarding the winter period, the Frenchman having "no chance" of leaving in January, according to journalist Christian Falk.

And with Michael Olise having enjoyed a strong start to his season (seven matches, eight goals, four assists) and having been called up by France, his future is once again in the spotlight.

Kylian Mbappe has "heard the rumours" about Real Madrid and Michael Olise

© Iconsport / Anthony Behar / Sipa USA

Indeed, in an interview with Bild, the 2027 Ballon d'Or contender revealed he had no intention of getting directly involved in Michael Olise's future, despite the interest shown by Real Madrid, his own club, in the winger, and his admiration for his talent:

"Olise to Real Madrid? I've heard the rumours. But I know these kinds of situations well: when I was a PSG player, there were tons of them. And I think it would be disrespectful to advise a player to change clubs."

"It would be unfair to Bayern. Especially since Bayern is a great club where Michael can achieve great things. But one thing's for sure: every club in the world would dream of having Michael Olise. He's an extraordinary player."

Michael Olise to Real Madrid in 2027... or not?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

However, come summer 2027, it is not impossible that Michael Olise could indeed change clubs, leaving Bayern Munich behind.

The Bavarian club has even identified Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) as a potential replacement, according to information from CF Bayern Insider. A sign of possible openness regarding the Frenchman's future?

Selling Michael Olise would, in any case, do wonders for Bayern Munich's finances: signed for £45m in 2024, the Frenchman could leave for at least £130m in 2027. Should the player himself wish to leave, which appeared to be partly the case this summer, Bayern Munich will not stand in his way, and Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid appears to be the dream destination.

But, following Vinicius Jr's contract extension and the signing of Yan Diomande, does the Spanish club still have room in its starting XI for another attacking player?