Lamine Yamal vs. Harry Kane: How many times has the top scorer won the Ballon d'Or?

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How many times has the top scorer won the Ballon d'Or?
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The 2026 Ballon d'Or battle is intensifying, and in just a few weeks' time, the next winner of football's most prestigious individual award will waltz up to the London stage to collect their hard-earned trophy.

A record-extending ninth triumph for Lionel Messi - while possible - is not expected to come to fruition, but Ousmane Dembele is a strong contender to retain the accolade he collected in 2025.

However, the juicy head-to-head between Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is currently dominating the Ballon d'Or debate, especially after the former's latest milestone achievement after the latter's not-so-subtle dig.

After Yamal insisted that the Ballon d'Or should be awarded to the best player rather than the best goalscorer, Kane smashed yet another record, netting 100 Bundesliga goals in an unprecedented 98 matches.

Hailed the "king" by the German media, Kane is the bookies' favourite to become the first English winner of the Ballon d'Or for 25 years, but does Yamal's 'best player over best goalscorer' claim align with history?

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how many European Golden Shoe winners since 2000 also won the Ballon d'Or for that year/season.

Five European top scorer and Ballon d'Or winners since 2000

Ballon d'Or & European Golden Shoe: How Often Do They Match?
Season-by-season comparison, 1999-2000 to 2025-26
5 doubles in 26 completed seasons
✓ Same player won both
Ballon d'Or winners compared with European Golden Shoe winners, by season, 1999-2000 to 2025-26.
Season European Golden Shoe winner Goals Ballon d'Or winner Same?
1999-00 Kevin Phillips (Sunderland) 30 Luis Figo
2000-01 Henrik Larsson (Celtic) 35 Michael Owen
2001-02 Mario Jardel (Sporting CP) 42 Ronaldo
2002-03 Roy Makaay (Deportivo) 29 Pavel Nedved
2003-04 Thierry Henry (Arsenal) 30 Andriy Shevchenko
2004-05 Thierry Henry (Arsenal)& Diego Forlan 25 Ronaldinho
2005-06 Luca Toni (Fiorentina) 31 Fabio Cannavaro
2006-07 Francesco Totti (Roma) 26 Kaka
2007-08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) 31 Cristiano Ronaldo
2008-09 Diego Forlan (Atletico Madrid) 32 Lionel Messi
2009-10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 34 Lionel Messi
2010-11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 40 Lionel Messi
2011-12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 50 Lionel Messi
2012-13 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 46 Cristiano Ronaldo
2013-14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)& Luis Suarez 31 Cristiano Ronaldo
2014-15 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 48 Lionel Messi
2015-16 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 40 Cristiano Ronaldo
2016-17 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 37 Cristiano Ronaldo
2017-18 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 34 Luka Modric
2018-19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 36 Lionel Messi
2019-20 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 36 No award (COVID-19)
2020-21 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 41 Lionel Messi
2021-22 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 35 Karim Benzema
2022-23 Erling Haaland (Man City) 36 Lionel Messi
2023-24 Harry Kane (Bayern) 36 Rodri
2024-25 Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) 31 Ousmane Dembele
2025-26 Harry Kane (Bayern) 36 Award not yet presented TBD
Goal totals are raw league-goal counts; the European Golden Shoe applies a coefficient weighting by league strength when awarding the trophy itself. 2019-20 saw no Ballon d'Or presented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2025-26 Ballon d'Or has not yet been awarded.

While prolific attackers will naturally position themselves at the top of the Ballon d'Or shortlist - unless your name is Rodri, Luka Modric or Fabio Cannavaro - scoring the most goals does not guarantee a Ballon d'Or crowning, as the historical data shows.

Indeed, only five recipients of the European Golden Shoe have also claimed the world's best player prize since 2000, and none since Messi in the 2018-19 season.

Kylian Mbappe topped the continental scoring charts in 2024-25 with 31 efforts, but Dembele's Champions League coronation trumped his compatriot's attacking achievements, while Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have also been snubbed in recent years.

The latter has been crowned the honorary winner of the cancelled 2020 Ballon d'Or by fans, but Lewandowski was not even the most prolific striker in Europe that year - that award went to Ciro Immobile.

In fact, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only European Golden Shoe and Ballon d'Or double winners in history, the former also doing so in 2009-10 and 2011-12, while Ronaldo managed the feat in 2007-08 and 2013-14.

How many Ballon d'Or winners haven't won the Champions League, Euros, Copa America or World Cup?

Ballon d'Or Winners: Did They Land a Major Trophy Too?
UCL, Euros, Copa America and World Cup wins by year, 2000-2025
16 of 25 with a trophy
Won that competition the same year
Ballon d'Or winners by year, cross-referenced against Champions League, European Championship, Copa America and World Cup wins in the same year.
Year Winner UCL Euros Copa America World Cup Major trophy?
2000 Luis Figo No No No
2001 Michael Owen No No No
2002 Ronaldo No WonBrazil Yes
2003 Pavel Nedved No No
2004 Andriy Shevchenko No No No No
2005 Ronaldinho No No
2006 Fabio Cannavaro No WonItaly Yes
2007 Kaka WonMilan * Yes
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo WonMan Utd No Yes
2009 Lionel Messi WonBarcelona Yes
2010 Lionel Messi No No No
2011 Lionel Messi WonBarcelona No Yes
2012 Lionel Messi No No
2013 Cristiano Ronaldo No No
2014 Cristiano Ronaldo WonReal Madrid No Yes
2015 Lionel Messi WonBarcelona No Yes
2016 Cristiano Ronaldo WonReal Madrid WonPortugal Yes (x2)
2017 Cristiano Ronaldo WonReal Madrid Yes
2018 Luka Modric WonReal Madrid No (runner-up) Yes
2019 Lionel Messi No No No
2020 No award
2021 Lionel Messi No No WonArgentina Yes
2022 Karim Benzema WonReal Madrid ** Yes
2023 Lionel Messi No WonArgentina Yes
2024 Rodri No WonSpain Yes
2025 Ousmane Dembele WonPSG Yes
* Brazil won the 2007 Copa America with a much-changed squad; Kaka was rested and did not feature. ** Karim Benzema was named in France's 2022 World Cup squad but withdrew through injury before the tournament. † Argentina's 2022 World Cup win (December 2022) falls inside the Aug 2022–Jul 2023 Ballon d'Or eligibility window, so it's credited to Messi's 2023 award.

In stark contrast, players who have achieved tremendous team success - either the Champions League, Euros, Copa America or World Cup - are far more likely to also take home the Ballon d'Or.

Since 2000, 16 of the 25 Ballon d'Or winners - 64% - also won one of the four major accolades at team level, including each of the recipients since 2021.

Of the nine incidences of a player winning a Ballon d'Or without a UCL, Euros, Copa America or World Cup, Messi and Ronaldo are responsible for four of them, alongside Ronaldinho, Pavel Nedved, Andriy Shevchenko, Luis Figo and Michael Owen.

Interestingly, only one of the six Ballons d'Or between 2000 and 2005 went to a player who had won one of the four major honours - Brazil's 2002 World Cup legend Ronaldo - so team success evidently carries far more weight than it used to.

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