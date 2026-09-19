Arsenal transfer news: Viktor Gyokeres 'emerges' as target for four clubs, including Serie A

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres is allegedly attracting interest from four clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

In his first season at the Emirates Stadium, the Sweden international contributed 21 goals from 55 appearances in all competitions.

However, the perception is that the 28-year-old is only viewed as second-choice striker behind Kai Havertz by Mikel Arteta.

While the situation could change as 2026-27 progresses, Gyokeres is naturally frustrated with his current role in the Gunners squad.

Despite starts in the Champions League and EFL Cup, he has made just one substitute outing in the Premier League.

© Imago / Buzzi

Which clubs want to sign Gyokeres?

As per The Daily Briefing, there are currently four clubs who are monitoring the situation with the former Sporting Lisbon star.

AC Milan and Juventus are allegedly contemplating whether to make contact with Arsenal regarding a deal for Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League duo Al Ittihad and Al Ahli are also open to negotiating a deal at the start of 2027.

The report suggests that Arsenal are not actively looking to part ways with Gyokeres, who has a long-term contract with the Premier League champions.

At the same time, they may become open-minded to doing business if they can secure the signature of an alternative at the midway point of the campaign.

Arsenal have previously been linked with Junior Kroupi, but the Bournemouth attacker is not due to return from injury until the back end of the year.

© Iconsport / Alexey Filippov / Sputnik

Would Gyokeres force Arsenal exit?

If there is a clear opportunity for Arsenal to win back-to-back Premier League titles, Gyokeres could plausibly stay put for the remainder of 2026-27.

Havertz has also suffered injury issues in the past, theoretically keeping Gyokeres as an important part of Arteta's plans.

Much may depend on where Gyokeres sees his long-term future. A team from Serie A will not be in a position to sign him on a permanent basis without Arsenal being willingness to reach compromises.