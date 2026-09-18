Premier League title race: Why Man City’s perfect start should concern Arsenal

Arsenal may sit top of the Premier League after four matches, but Manchester City's equally perfect start under Enzo Maresca could already represent an ominous sign for the defending champions.

The two sides have collected 12 points from a possible 12 and both have scored eight goals, with Arsenal leading only because they have conceded one fewer.

For Mikel Arteta's team, such a start largely confirms pre-season expectations.

Arsenal entered the campaign as champions, retained the core of the side which delivered the title and strengthened areas of the squad that still needed improvement.

City's position is more intriguing.

The club began the campaign in transition after the end of Pep Guardiola's long reign and the appointment of Maresca, with the new head coach inheriting a squad reshaped by major departures and another aggressive summer recruitment drive.

Yet four league games into that rebuild, City are already matching Arsenal point for point.

Why City's perfect start is more surprising than Arsenal's

Arsenal have started the season from a position of continuity.

Their existing strengths remain intact, while Bruno Guimaraes has added another high-level option in midfield and Kai Havertz has rediscovered his best form.

Martin Odegaard has also helped bring greater variety to an attack which had occasionally become too dependent on set pieces last season.

Arteta therefore had the foundations of a title-winning side already in place.

Maresca faced a very different challenge.

City entered the summer needing to reshape a team which had spent a decade being built around Guardiola's methods. That transition was one of the major uncertainties surrounding the title race before the season began.

Experienced figures including Rodri and Bernardo Silva were no longer part of the picture, while several new players had to adapt to a different coach and a changing tactical structure.

That process is still visible.

City do not yet control every match with the authority associated with Guardiola's strongest sides, and their defensive structure has occasionally looked vulnerable.

However, the early results suggest they are already finding ways to win before Maresca has fully imposed his ideas.

The derby victory over Manchester United was a particularly useful example.

City were forced to play with 10 men but still found a way to win at Old Trafford, showing a resilience which could prove just as important in a title race as tactical fluency.

For Arsenal, that may be the uncomfortable part.

City are not yet playing like a finished product, but their results already resemble those of one.

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What City's fast rebuild means for Arsenal title defence

Four matches are nowhere near enough to determine the outcome of a Premier League season.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all have ample time to improve, while an injury run or difficult fixture sequence could quickly change the table.

But the opening weeks have already removed one potential advantage Arsenal might have expected to hold over City.

Before the season, Maresca's transition represented an obvious source of uncertainty.

A new manager, major personnel changes and the loss of established leaders gave Arsenal a reason to believe City could require time before becoming a fully functioning title challenger again.

So far, that adjustment period has not cost them a single league point.

That matters because several of the other traditional contenders have already dropped ground.

Liverpool remain unbeaten but have won only once in four league matches, while Chelsea's defensive problems have undermined an attack capable of scoring freely.

Manchester United have also struggled for consistency, leaving Michael Carrick's side with as many goals conceded as scored.

The contrast makes Arsenal and City the early benchmark.

For the champions, there is little to criticise.

They have won every game, conceded once and appear stronger in several areas than they were last season.

The concern is simply that City have matched them while still appearing to have more room to improve.

Maresca is continuing to integrate a heavily altered squad and refine a system which has not yet reached the level of control City enjoyed at their peak under Guardiola.

If those elements develop without the results dropping away, Arsenal may find that their greatest rival has completed its transition much faster than expected.

That does not make a two-team title race inevitable after only four matches.

But it changes the question surrounding City.

The issue is no longer whether Maresca's rebuild will cost them ground early in the season.

It is how much stronger they could become once the rebuild begins to look complete. Their derby win already underlined how quickly Maresca's side are building momentum.