Man Utd 0-1 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Erling Haaland secures the points

The first Manchester derby of the 2026-27 season went Manchester City's way on Sunday afternoon, with the 10-man visitors claiming a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The first half was goalless but far from uneventful, with Phil Foden given his marching orders in the 23rd minute after kicking out at Bruno Fernandes before Marcus Rashford struck the post shortly before half-time.

Man Utd were dominant after the restart, hitting the post again through Kobbie Mainoo, but Man City were the team to take the lead on the hour mark when Erling Haaland's goal controversially stood despite an apparent offside against Enzo Fernandez.

Man Utd were unable to create any real chances of note in the remaining 30 minutes, with Man City arguably the better side going forward, and the away side ultimately secured all three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester United were simply too passive, especially after Manchester City were reduced to 10 men following Foden's dismissal.

The Citizens were rather comfortable defensively for much of the match, with Man Utd too slow on the ball and lacking any real creativity, while Enzo Maresca's side made their moments count going forward.

Admittedly, the goal was rather controversial and Manchester United will feel slightly hard done by, but that is no excuse for the lacklustre and underwhelming performance produced.

The defeat leaves the pressure rising rapidly on Michael Carrick's position, with Man Utd having picked up just four points from four matches at the start of this season.

Meanwhile, Man City extend their flawless start to the Premier League season under their new manager, and a derby victory with 10 men will give them huge confidence moving forward.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

23rd min: Phil Foden (Manchester City) red card

Phil Foden is SENT OFF in the Manchester derby! ? pic.twitter.com/sDkHoLMnjL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

Foden is off!

Bruno Fernandes twice catches Foden on the floor, and the Manchester City man retaliates with a kick to the Man Utd captain's stomach.

Michael Oliver swiftly awards the red, and VAR confirms, leaving Man City with 10 men.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Manchester City (60th min, Manchester United 0-1 Manchester City)

Erling Haaland has put Manchester City ahead in the derby after a VAR check ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V0DCwryhFy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

Haaland scores for Manchester City!

Josko Gvardiol fires a low cross into the area, the ball deflects and finds its way to the back post.

Haaland is there to turn into the back of the net, and after a VAR check, the goal stands.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The forward may have had very little service and very few touches, but one of those was decisive, ultimately giving Manchester City the win.

While Manchester United lacked much threat going forward, Haaland demonstrated his superb positioning and clinical finishing at the other end to give the Citizens the lead.

Matheus Nunes and Marc Guehi were also strong performers for Man City, helping the 10-man visitors keep a clean sheet against their city rivals.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester United 55%-45% Manchester City

Shots: Manchester United 16-6 Manchester City

Shots on target: Manchester United 3-2 Manchester City

Corners: Manchester United 6-7 Manchester City

Fouls: Manchester United 17-10 Manchester City

BEST STATS

2 - Phil Foden is only the second Manchester City player to be sent off against Manchester United in the Premier League, and first since Bernardo Corradi in 2006.



Game-changer. pic.twitter.com/AElHnuca1a — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2026

9 - Erling Haaland is now the top scorer in Premier League games between Manchester City and Manchester United:



9 - Haaland (8 apps)

8 - Agüero (13 apps)

8 - Rooney (21 apps)



Domination. pic.twitter.com/EBiifV12st — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester United remain at Old Trafford for the third straight game on Wednesday, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round.

Manchester City, meanwhile, return to the Etihad Stadium to take on Championship Norwich City in their EFL Cup tie.