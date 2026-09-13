Man Utd vs. Man City: Roy Keane slams Phil Foden red card - "Bruno's the violent one"

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has disagreed with Michael Oliver's decision to send off Manchester City's Phil Foden in the Manchester derby, instead labelling Bruno Fernandes the "violent" one.

Foden became just the second Man City player to be sent off in a Premier League game against Man United on Sunday, when he was given a red card for kicking out at Fernandes in the 23rd minute.

The Englishman reacted angrily after Fernandes bundled him to the ground and gave him a kick of his own on the backside, albeit one with less force than the retaliatory action from Foden.

Oliver immediately brandished the red card to an aghast Foden, who will now serve a three-game suspension, and the VAR agreed with the on-field official's assessment.

However, Fernandes's own kick on Foden went unpunished, which did not sit well with Keane, who criticised Oliver's decision when asked for his view on Sky Sports.

Roy Keane reacts to Phil Foden red card in Manchester derby

© Iconsport / SPI

"Bruno's the one who's violent here. I have to call it out," Keane said. "I called Kyle Walker out a few years ago when he went down for a headbutt.

"I suppose we see violence in a different way. I don't think that's a red card for Foden. I really don't."

Micah Richards agreed with Keane's sentiment, adding: "Fernandes catches him! I don't agree with Foden's response, but it's Fernandes who started it."

Nevertheless, Foden will now miss Man City's upcoming EFL Cup third-round clash with Norwich City, in addition to Premier League matches with Sunderland and Liverpool either side of the international break.

The 26-year-old will not be eligible to feature for the Sky Blues again until the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on October 14, over a month from now.

Bruno Fernandes is a lucky boy

© Iconsport / PA Images

Foden's foolish reaction gave Oliver no choice but to dismiss the England international, who fell right into Fernandes's trap and committed an obvious act of violent conduct.

However, Fernandes escaping the incident scot-free is inexplicable, as the video evidence clearly shows the Portugal international needlessly kicking Foden on the behind when the Man City man was on the ground.

Had Foden simply reacted the same way that Fernandes had - rolling about in apparent agony - without lashing out, is it not outlandish to suggest that the Man United captain would have been sent off instead.

Fernandes deserved punishment of his own for his role in the incident, but neither Foden nor Man City can argue that the Englishman should not have been ejected.