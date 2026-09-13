Man United vs. Man City: Michael Carrick issues Luke Shaw injury update as Manchester derby replacement named

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has confirmed that Luke Shaw is not far from returning to action for the club after naming Patrick Dorgu in his latest lineup.

The Red Devils are set to host rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday in their latest Premier League game, though the hosts have been forced into making a change.

United named Shaw as their left-back in their last league game against Everton on September 6, but he was taken off late in that match.

Carrick opted to leave the defender out of his lineup against Sabah in the Champions League on Thursday in favour of Dorgu, who starts against City on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, the United boss confirmed that Shaw is not far from returning, saying: "Luke is not quite ready yet, but he is very close."

While the news will be a boost to the boss, he did not give a specific timeline on when fans can expect to see the Englishman back in the XI.

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Luke Shaw injury: When will left-back return for Manchester United?

United will play two more games after Sunday before the September international break, so if Shaw is unable to play before then, the first opportunity for supporters to see him back in action would be on October 10 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

If Carrick is certain that the defender is very close to a return, then the full-back could be named in the team that takes on Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

However, the Red Devils may field a weakened lineup for that clash, so perhaps a more likely date for an appearance would be on September 20 against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

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Manchester derby: Can Patrick Dorgu have a major impact?

Dorgu played a significant role in the team that beat City 2-0 at Old Trafford in January in Carrick's first game in charge of the club, scoring in the 76th minute.

However, the Danish international was deployed as a left-winger in that game, while he has been named as a left-back for Sunday's derby.

Dorgu is a strong athlete and is capable of contributing in the final third, though he can at times be caught out defensively.

The 21-year-old will need Marcus Rashford to drop back and help out if he is to protect the left side successfully, though the pair could be devastating during counter-attacks.