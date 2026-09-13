Tottenham news: Roberto De Zerbi responds to Spurs sack 'fears' as £350m spree leads to disastrous Premier League start

Roberto De Zerbi is not concerned about his future at Tottenham Hotspur despite his team's poor start to 2026-27, the latest report has claimed.

The Londoners were held to a goalless stalemate with Everton on Saturday in their fourth Premier League game of the season.

Spurs are yet to find the back of the net in the top flight - their worst ever goalscoring start to a season - and they are 17th with just two points.

Boss De Zerbi has been criticised by fans for his approach, especially after Tottenham invested nearly £350m in his squad in the summer transfer window.

Football Insider claim that the head coach is not worried about his future at Spurs, while the club themselves believe results will soon improve.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Tottenham in the Premier League: What has gone wrong for Spurs?

Spurs have failed to score in the Premier League despite bringing in Omar Marmoush and Savio from Manchester City, with the duo set to cost in the region of £145m due to the club's obligation-to-buy the former for £60m next summer.

However, it was surprising to see Tottenham spend such large sums on two players with unproven track records in England.

SPURS IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE (2026-27) Games: 4 Position: 17th Points: 2 Goals: 0 Goals Conceded: 5 Shots on Target per Game: 3

In 55 Premier League appearances, Savio has scored just two goals and provided nine assists, while Marmoush has scored 10 times in 40 Premier League games.

Neither have a strong history of production, and there is an argument that neither represent upgrades on the attackers that were already at the club.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Iconsport

Robert De Zerbi future: Could Spurs boss be sacked?

Some reports suggested that De Zerbi was reluctant to take charge of Tottenham last season without assurances that he would control transfers in the summer.

Spurs have committed extraordinary sums to the head coach, and they have essentially gambled on the Italian being the right manager to lead them back to Europe.

The 47-year-old will lead his side out against Liverpool in the EFL Cup at Anfield on Tuesday, and a poor result in that clash would ramp up pressure from the fanbase, though the financial cost of looking for a new boss and starting a new project would be significant.