Tottenham transfer news: Richarlison blames Spurs issue in statement over failed Vasco da Gama move

Richarlison has pointed the finger at Tottenham Hotspur for his failed move to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

The 29-year-old featured in Tottenham's first Premier League game of the season before being linked with a potential return to Everton in the latter stages of the window.

A move to the Toffees failed to materialise, but that did not stop Roberto De Zerbi from omitting Richarlison from his Premier League squad for the first half of the season.

As a result, Richarlison can only play in the EFL Cup between now and the end of the calendar year unless he can secure a path out of the north London club.

The striker was mooted as a potential target for Turkish side Trabzonspor before Vasco recently emerged as a realistic suitor.

However, the Brazilian transfer window closes in the early hours of Saturday morning without Vasco finalising a deal for the Tottenham forward.

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Richarlison breaks silence on failed Vasco move

A report claimed that Richarlison failed to agree personal terms despite Spurs reaching an agreement with Vasco.

Richarlison has now taken to Instagram to insist that the move broke down because Tottenham had reached their loan limit.

In a message translated by geGlobo, Richarlison said: "Hey there, Vasco fans. This week has been pretty hectic. I decided to take some time to thank the Vasco fans. Pedrinho, Felipe.

"We were very close to me signing with Vasco. My team, the team of my whole family.

"It was a close call. I had made it very clear to Pedrinho and Felipe from the beginning of the conversation that I wanted to play for Vasco until December.

When other clubs and other offers came up, I made it clear that they were my priority. This time, it was a close call. Unfortunately, Tottenham reached the loan limit, so it didn't work out either.

"But that's it. I wanted to thank you, the Vasco fans, who sent many kind messages. Asking what time and day I would be at the airport so they could come and have a party and pick me up. But let's leave that for another time. I believe I'll be at Sao Januario, in Barreira, soon.

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Tottenham forward reveals Vasco "dream"

Richarlison has not played in his homeland since leaving Fluminense for Watford in the summer of 2017.

While a move to Vasco fell through, Richarlison is hopeful that he will play for the Brazilian club in the future.

"You know how much I care about you all, and one day I will realise this dream, which is mine, my grandfather's, and my family's," Richarlison added.

"I'm speaking from the heart because I really want to be at Vasco. That's it. Thank you all very much.

"Soon we will be wearing the Vasco shirt. There's even one over there, there are many over there. I found this one, and since Pedrinho has been at Vasco, in charge, he sends me many Vasco shirts, at every launch, he knows I'm a Vasco fan. Thanks. Soon we will be at Sao Januario, in Barreira, and that's us."

Richarlison is understood to be keen to reach an agreement over terminating his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season, although Spurs have an option to activate a 12-month extension.