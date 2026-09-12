Tottenham transfer news: Richarlison's Vasco da Gama move 'falls through' amid Spurs uncertainty

Richarlison's proposed move to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama has reportedly fallen through in the latest chapter of a developing saga surrounding his Tottenham Hotspur future.

Spurs head coach Robert De Zerbi revealed last month that Richarlison had requested to leave the north London club.

The forward was subsequently linked with a return to Everton, but a move ultimately failed to materialise before the end of the English transfer window.

De Zerbi then took the bold decision to leave Richarlison out of Tottenham's Premier League squad for the first half of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Personal terms issue scupper Richarlison to Vasco move

Vasco da Gama have since emerged as an option for the 29-year-old in the closing stages of the Brazilian transfer window.

According to BBC Sport, Spurs reached an agreement with Vasco over a deal for Richarlison to return to his homeland.

However, the proposed move has fallen through after the Tottenham man failed to agree personal terms with Vasco.

There is little chance of the deal being revived, with the Brazilian transfer window set to shut at 4am on Saturday, September 12.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

What next for Richarlison?

There is a real risk that Richarlison may not play any competitive football, at least in the Premier League, until the new year.

That said, the same BBC Sport report claims that Richarlison is keen to be released from his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season, although Spurs have an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Richarlison would then be able to sign for another club on a free transfer if Spurs agree to terminate his contract, but it is unclear whether they are willing to sanction his departure without a fee.