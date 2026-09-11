Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka makes "big privilege" claim over Chelsea summer transfer interest

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka has conceded it was "a big privilege" to be the subject of a bid from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Xhaka played a key role in Sunderland's successful 2025-26 campaign after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £13m last summer.

The Swiss international started 32 of his 34 Premier League appearances as the Black Cats secured European qualification in their first season back in the top flight since 2016-17.

Xhaka was then linked with a move away in the summer as Chelsea made an attempt to reunite the midfielder with his former Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.

Chelsea saw an £8m bid rejected by Sunderland as Xhaka ultimately decided to remain in the North East despite reportedly being initially open to the move to Stamford Bridge.

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Xhaka makes Chelsea transfer admission

Xhaka has now broken his silence on the situation, admitting he appreciated Chelsea's interest while reaffirming his commitment to the Black Cats.

“When I signed the contract here, there was a plan behind the scenes, and the plan was to stick to this project, to believe in this project, and to work for this project,” Xhaka told the Sports Agents Podcast.

“And I always say to myself and to the people around, I didn't come here for one season. It's a big privilege that a football club like Chelsea want a player, nearly 34 years old.

“There was something behind, yes, for sure, but my commitment to the club was straight for it.”

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Xhaka looking forward to European adventure

Xhaka feels he still has important work to do with the Black Cats, including a Europa League campaign that gets underway with a home game against AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday.

“When I spoke with the owner of Sunderland, I told him from the beginning, I don't have the feeling that this project is done yet, and this is my motivation.

“I want to enjoy the European football with this football club with the fans, and hopefully we can get more after this season.”

Before he focuses on the start of Sunderland's European campaign, Xhaka will look to get one over his former club in Sunderland's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.