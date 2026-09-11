Saturday's La Liga predictions including Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's clash with Rayo Vallecano, and a contest between Athletic Bilbao and Elche.

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez / Alamy

Alaves will be aiming to continue their excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign when they head to Racing de Santander on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors have picked up 10 points from their opening four games of the season, which has left them second in the La Liga table, while Racing occupy 13th spot on four points.

We say: Racing de Santander 1-2 Alaves

Racing are capable of making this a tricky match for Alaves, but we are expecting the visitors to put another three points on the board this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Racing de Santander vs. Alaves, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Espanyol will be aiming to record their second La Liga victory of the campaign when they head to Estadio El Sadar on Saturday afternoon to tackle Osasuna.

The visitors are currently 12th in the La Liga table on four points, while Osasuna are eighth, having picked up seven points from their opening four games of the campaign.

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Espanyol

Both sides will fancy their chances of causing the other problems on Saturday, and we are expecting a tight match to ultimately finish in a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Espanyol, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / NurPhoto

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they welcome Elche to San Mames on Saturday evening.

The Basque outfit are currently 10th in the La Liga table, boasting six points from four matches, while Elche are down in 19th spot in the division on one point.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Elche

Athletic have been impressive in their last two matches, and we are expecting the Basque outfit to secure another victory in Saturday's clash with Elche.

> Click here to read our full preview for Athletic Bilbao vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Maciej Rogowski / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome fellow capital outfit Rayo Vallecano to Bernabeu on Saturday evening.

Los Blancos, who sit third in the La Liga table, lost 1-0 to Real Betis in their last league match, while Rayo will enter the contest off the back of a 3-2 success over Racing de Santander.

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo are capable of finding the back of the net against Real Madrid on Saturday, but the home team's quality in the final third of the field should allow them to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups