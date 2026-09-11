Preview: Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sporting Lisbon look to extend their perfect record since the opening weekend when they travel to face a struggling Famalicao at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho on Sunday for matchday six of the Primeira Liga season.

Rui Borges's side head north on the back of five straight wins across all competitions, while Carlos Carvalhal's side remain without a victory this season heading into their sixth league outing.

Match preview

Sporting's only blemish of the campaign came on the opening weekend, when they were held 2-2 by Estrela da Amadora, but the Lions have since reeled off victories over Vitoria de Guimaraes, Alverca, Rio Ave and Nacional to sit third in the Primeira table on 13 points, two behind leaders Porto.

The Lions' perfect run was extended in midweek with a 3-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray, in which Borges's men recovered from an early deficit through Geny Catamo before Luis Suarez's penalty and a stunning Rodrigo Zalazar free-kick completed the turnaround.

Suarez has been central to that momentum, scoring five goals in his last four appearances, including penalties in both the Nacional and Galatasaray victories, with the Colombian steadily regaining his explosive form following an uncertain start to the campaign.

Having shipped five goals across their opening three league matches, Sporting have since tightened up considerably, keeping consecutive clean sheets against Rio Ave and Nacional, and Borges will be eager to make it three in a row against a Famalicao side yet to find any rhythm in front of goal.

History offers further confidence for the visitors, who have won their last 10 meetings with Famalicao across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory when both sides last met at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Famalicao, by contrast, remain winless since Carvalhal's appointment in July, with their two narrow defeats – a 2-1 home loss to Maritimo and a 1-0 reverse at Santa Clara – sandwiched between draws against Estoril Praia (1-1), Gil Vicente (0-0) and Estrela da Amadora (2-2).

Last weekend's stalemate in Reboleira saw Georgios Koutsias score the first and last goals of the encounter to earn the Vila Nova outfit a hard-earned point after they had let an early lead slip and had it turned on its head.

Fama's poor start to the season has left the head coach searching for greater balance at both ends of the pitch, with Carvalhal admitting last week that stabilising a leaky defensive unit had been an urgent priority as he continues to reshape the squad.

Currently 14th in the Primeira table, Famalicao are a far cry from the side that finished fifth last term and narrowly missed out on their first continental qualification berth.

Also a shadow of their former selves in front of their own supporters, the Vila Nova outfit have managed just one point from their two home games, and will be hoping to rekindle their spark in familiar surroundings having picked up 31 points from a possible 51 at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho in 2025-26.



Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Borges faces a selection decision in defence, with Ibrahima Ba working separately in the gym as he continues his recovery from a knock.

Nuno Santos remains with Sporting's performance unit as he continues his recovery, while Salvador Blopa is also unavailable.

Suarez is expected to lead the line regardless of the changes forced elsewhere, with the forward in outstanding form and eager to add to his tally in the Minho.

Meanwhile, Famalicao did not incur any fresh injuries from the draw with Estrela, although Tom van de Looi remains sidelined after missing the last two outings with an injury.

Koutsias's brace last time out brought an end to a three-game goal drought since the opening weekend and the Greek attacker will be looking to add to that momentum this weekend.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, van Breemen, Bondo; De Amorim, Pena; Beney, Moreira, Aranda; Koutsias

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

R Silva; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, F Goncalves; Suarez

We say: Famalicao 0-2 Sporting Lisbon

Famalicao have gone back-to-back games without defeat and that resilience should carry over this weekend, particularly with the backing of their own supporters, but a

Sporting side full of confidence should have enough quality to make the breakthrough.

Given the weight of recent history in this fixture and the Lions' outstanding current form, a routine away win looks the most likely outcome in the Minho on Sunday.



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