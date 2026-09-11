Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions including Strasbourg vs. Monaco

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Monaco and Strasbourg, and a trip to Paris FC for Lyon.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Monaco aim to keep their perfect Ligue 1 record intact on Saturday when they travel to Stade de la Meinau in Alsace to face Strasbourg.

After three matchdays, Le Racing are sixth in the table, crushing Troyes 6-2 on matchday three, putting them three points below the league-leaders Monaco, who came from behind to edge Paris Saint-Germain 2-1.

We say: Strasbourg 2-3 Monaco

Both sides are littered with attacking talent, and we tend to see plenty of goals when they square off in Ligue 1.

At the end of the day, though, we believe Monaco’s momentum and their continuity will enable them to prevail in what could be an entertaining affair.

> Click here to read our full preview for Strasbourg vs. Monaco, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Both in search of their first victory of the Ligue 1 campaign, Auxerre and Nice meet at Stade Abbe Deschamps on Saturday evening for matchday four action.

Les Ajaistes remain the only side yet to collect a point in the division, leaving them rooted to the foot of the French top-flight standings, while Les Aiglons sit 15th on two points.

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Nice

Auxerre are currently low on confidence, while Nice's away struggles are well documented, so with neither outfit looking particularly convincing heading into this encounter, making a draw the likeliest outcome here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Auxerre vs. Nice, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Le Havre welcome Angers to the Stade Oceane on Saturday evening for round four of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their latest league outing, Le Club Doyen fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brest, while Les Noirs et Blancs lost by the same scoreline against Rennes at the Stade Raymond-Kopa.

We say: Le Havre 2-0 Angers

With it currently looking likely that both sides will be fighting the drop in the latter stages of the campaign, Saturday's contest could prove to be monumental come May, even if only three matches have been played this season.

Although the visitors head into the clash having experienced a slightly better start to the campaign, we are backing Le Havre to claim their first win of the season this weekend ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Havre vs. Angers, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Looking to record back-to-back wins at the top table of French football, Lorient welcome Toulouse to Stade du Moustoir for an all-important and attractive Ligue 1 clash on Saturday afternoon.

Les Merlus picked up a much-needed 1-0 victory at the base of Champions League-competing Lens last time out, whilst Les Violets lost on home soil at the hands of title-chasing Lille.

We say: Lorient 1-0 Toulouse

Possessing home advantage, Lorient will be confident of recording a victory over winless Toulouse this weekend.

Les Violets were damaged further during the defeat by Lille and could struggle without their first-choice goalkeeper.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lorient vs. Toulouse, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

In a battle of two unbeaten sides in Ligue 1, Paris FC will welcome Lyon to Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital on Saturday.

Heading into matchday four, the two teams are in a four-way tie for second place, with Paris edging Marseille 3-2 last week and OL defeating Auxerre 3-1.

We say: Paris FC 1-1 Lyon

Both sides are just as capable defensively as they are in the attacking third, and we expect to see a stalemate between two well-structured teams, with plenty of resilience.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paris FC vs. Lyon, including team news and predicted lineups