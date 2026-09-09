Preview: Strasbourg vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

Monaco aim to keep their perfect Ligue 1 record intact on Saturday when they travel to Stade de la Meinau in Alsace to face Strasbourg.

After three matchdays, Le Racing are sixth in the table, crushing Troyes 6-2 on matchday three, putting them three points below the league-leaders Monaco, who came from behind to edge Paris Saint-Germain 2-1.

Match preview

It was about as rough a start as Hugo Filipe Carvalho Oliveira could have imagined to his tenure as the Strasbourg boss, but his side have quickly bounced back.

After a 4-0 defeat on matchday one at Marseille, they have reeled off consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs, and on Saturday will be seeking a third successive home win in the top flight, dating back to last season.

The club from Alsace could win their first two home matches in this competition on Saturday for a second successive campaign.

So far this season, Strasbourg lead the league when it comes to goals per match, averaging 2.7 so far.

They have conceded first in all three of their domestic affairs thus far but have come back to win on two of those occasions, doing so just four times in the entire 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign.

Strasbourg can claim a third successive triumph against Les Monegasques this weekend at Stade de la Meinau, with the home team netting a total of eight times in those two victories last season.

© Imago / Buzzi

Filipe Luis has made an immediate impact in the Principality, with Monaco winning all five of their competitive games played under the Brazilian.

Last week they became the first Ligue 1 side to beat PSG in three successive league fixtures since the Qatari Sports Investment (QSI) purchased the latter.

This is the first time Monaco have won their opening three Ligue 1 affairs since 2017-18, and on Saturday they could triumph in their first four top flight outings for the first time since that aforementioned campaign.

Monaco have won three of their last four domestic away matches and could equal their longest winning run in the league as the visitors from 2025-26 (three).

They currently boast the league's best defensive unit regarding goals conceded (one) and could collect a fourth clean sheet domestically on Saturday, just one fewer than they managed in the 2026 portion of last season.

Meanwhile, Les Monegasques could win their first three Ligue 1 away outings on Saturday for the first time since the 2024-25 campaign and equal their longest winning run as the visitors in this competition from last season.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Jan Huebner

A muscle strain may keep Martial Godo from featuring for Strasbourg on Saturday, Maxi Oyedele is questionable due to a knock, while Joaquin Panichelli will sit out as he recovers from a cruciate ligament tear sustained last season.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw notched a brace last week at Troyes, with Jacobo Ortega, Diogo Sousa, Giovanni Reyna and Conrad Harder also scoring on that occasion.

In the Principality, Monaco will be without Takumi Minamino and Mohammed Salisu who are recovering from cruciate ligament tears, Ansu Fati is dealing with a calf strain, Folarin Balogun is questionable with a knock and Edan Diop will be doubtful because of a thigh injury.

Flavio Nazinho and Stanis Idumbo both scored for them last Friday, while Lukas Hradecky was heroic between the sticks, stopping nine PSG shots.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Antwi, Mitchell, Doukoure, Oso; P. Diop, Sousa; Amo-Ameyaw, Nanasi, Reyna; Ortega

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Vanderson, Sane, Dier, Nazinho; Camara, Zakaria; Coulibaly, Golovin, Idumbo; Brunner

We say: Strasbourg 2-3 Monaco

Both sides are littered with attacking talent, and we tend to see plenty of goals when they square off in Ligue 1.

At the end of the day, though, we believe Monaco’s momentum and their continuity will enable them to prevail in what could be an entertaining affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.