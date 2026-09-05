Chelsea already monitoring Strasbourg loanee Conrad Harder amid BlueCo transfer links

Chelsea are reportedly already keeping a close eye on Conrad Harder following the striker's loan move to Strasbourg, with the BlueCo connection between the two clubs adding another layer of intrigue.

The 21-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side from RB Leipzig late in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan.

The agreement does not include an option to buy, meaning Harder remains under contract with Leipzig until June 2030.

However, according to TeamTalk, Chelsea intend to monitor the Denmark international's progress closely during his spell in France.

There is no suggestion at this stage that the Blues are preparing an offer or planning an immediate move, but Harder's development at Strasbourg is understood to be of interest to the Premier League club.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Harder after Strasbourg move

Harder arrived in Alsace after a difficult campaign in Germany.

Leipzig signed the forward for around €24m (£21m) from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2025, but he struggled to establish himself during his first season in the Bundesliga.

He scored four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions before being allowed to leave temporarily this summer.

Strasbourg moved for Harder after losing Emanuel Emegha to Chelsea and also having to deal with Joaquin Panichelli's injury.

The loan therefore gives Harder an opportunity to rebuild confidence and gain regular minutes in Ligue 1.

Chelsea are not the only English club to have taken an interest in him.

Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton were all linked with the Dane during the summer before Strasbourg secured his signature.

That existing Premier League interest makes his performances in France particularly relevant if he manages to rediscover the form that first attracted attention during his time with Sporting.

Conrad Harder joins Racing ✍️



Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace are delighted to announce the signing of Conrad Harder. The Danish striker joins on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the 2026/2027 season. ?? https://t.co/N7SFtb0msZ pic.twitter.com/r0mRMvJ7ZI — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace English (@RCSA_English) September 1, 2026

BlueCo relationship adds intrigue to Chelsea interest

Chelsea's monitoring of Harder is made more notable by the close relationship between Stamford Bridge and Strasbourg.

Both clubs operate under the BlueCo ownership structure, and the links between their squads have become increasingly visible.

Five Chelsea players moved to Strasbourg during the summer window.

Deivid Washington and Omari Kellyman joined on permanent deals, while Filip Jorgensen, Dario Essugo and Genesis Antwi arrived on loan.

Emegha moved in the opposite direction to Chelsea.

Harder's situation is different because he remains a Leipzig player rather than a permanent Strasbourg asset.

That means Chelsea cannot simply treat his development as part of their own player pathway, and any future move would still require negotiations with the Bundesliga club.

Nevertheless, Strasbourg offers Chelsea a convenient environment in which to assess how Harder performs over an extended period.

The level of Ligue 1 competition, combined with the familiarity between the two clubs, could give the Blues a clearer picture of whether his profile might eventually suit the Premier League.

Much will depend on whether Harder can improve on his disappointing campaign in Germany.

At 21, he still has time to restore the upward trajectory that persuaded Leipzig to invest heavily in him only a year ago.

A strong season in France could also revive the interest of Leeds, Brighton and Everton.

For now, Chelsea's position appears to be one of observation rather than action.

But with Harder set to spend the campaign inside the BlueCo network, the Blues will have few difficulties keeping track of his progress.