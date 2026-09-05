Chelsea transfer news: Arsenal and Man City keep 'close eye' on Blues attacker

Chelsea attacker Pedro Neto is reportedly attracting attention from several top Premier League clubs.

The Portuguese winger joined the Blues from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2024 and has made 106 appearances for the side, scoring 20 goals.

Capable of playing on both flanks, the 26-year-old has already netted one goal this season, in Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues made a trading profit after selling 17 players this summer, while another 22 were loaned out, four of whom had either sell-on options or obligations totalling more than £140m.

The club set a record by generating more than £500m from player departures, while outlaying £349m on 11 signings such as Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix and Emiliano Martinez.

Pedro Neto: Arsenal and Manchester City keen?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Neto was linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer window, but the Reds never made any concrete attempt to sign him.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Manchester City have kept Neto as one of their priority options for the January window.

However, the Premier League heavyweights could face strong competition from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, while other leading European powerhouses are also checking on him.

Neto has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031, and Chelsea value him at around £60m-£68m.

Pedro Neto would be good signing for Arsenal or Man City

© Imago / Sportimage

The Gunners may look to sign a new winger in January after selling Gabriel Martinelli during the summer window, and Neto, with his Premier League experience, could be a handy option.

The North Londoners were heavily linked with a move for Vinicius Junior, but the Brazilian decided to commit his future to Real Madrid, while any potential move for Julian Alvarez also failed to materialise.

Manchester City signed Enzo Fernandez from the Blues on deadline day for the British joint-record fee of £125m, and there could be more business between the two clubs.

The Citizens were heavily linked with a move for Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, but after the Dutchman's strong start to the new season, it is now highly unlikely that they will sell him to a direct rival.