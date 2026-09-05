Liverpool star's 'second-best record' of this century emerges after 2-0 win over Ipswich Town

Liverpool picked up their first win of the 2026-27 campaign after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 at Portman Road in the Premier League on Friday night.

Alexander Isak, who scored in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, carried his growing confidence into the game by scoring two early goals in the first half.

Liverpool controlled proceedings after the break and secured their first clean sheet of the season after conceding twice in each of their previous two matches.

Andoni Iraola had stressed the importance of making a strong start, and his side responded with two quick-fire goals inside 10 minutes, while Isak might have completed his hat-trick had he not been correctly ruled offside.

Cody Gakpo: Impressive stat emerges for Liverpool winger

© Imago / Aidan Hunter / Action Plus

The Dutch winger was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City towards the end of the transfer window, but the deal ultimately failed to materialise.

Gakpo has looked like a player reborn under Iraola and has been heavily involved in goals and assists throughout the season so far.

The 27-year-old scored against Newcastle United in the opening game and also provided an assist for Isak against Forest.

However, Gakpo saved his best performance for Ipswich, twice turning provider for Isak, and he is now directly involved in four Premier League goals this season, with one goal and three assists.

According to Opta Joe, no player this century apart from Mohamed Salah has recorded more goal involvements through Liverpool's opening three league matches of a campaign, with Salah having six.

Andoni Iraola: Liverpool squad flexibility is key

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Iraola has stated on several occasions that he values wingers who can operate on both flanks and relies on squad rotation to keep everyone involved.

It would therefore come as no surprise if all four wingers are used on either flank throughout the campaign to provide greater variety and an element of surprise.

Liverpool will next face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League before hosting Fulham in the Premier League, and Iraola will be targeting nothing less than two victories from those Anfield fixtures.