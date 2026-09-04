Transfer news: Liverpool, Man United 'held conversations' over late summer move for Championship star

Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly held talks over a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers Mateus Mane.

The 18-year-old experienced a breakout season in what was a difficult 2025-26 campaign for the Midlands club.

Mane was one of the rare bright sparks in a relegation campaign, scoring three goals and contributing two assists in 27 competitive appearances.

Wolves' demotion to the Championship led to speculation about whether Mane would depart during the summer transfer window.

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Liverpool, Man United make contact over Mane move

Leeds United were credited with interest in the £40m-rated attacker in the latter stages of the window.

Wolves ultimately kept hold of their highly-rated prospect, but not before fending off interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to TEAMtalk, the two Premier League giants held conversations with Wolves in the final days of the summer market.

Liverpool and Man United both explored the viability of the deal and found out that Wolves were in no mood to green light a sale.

Andoni Iraola's side enquired about two possibilities - an outright transfer and a permanent deal with the intention of sanctioning a loan straight back to Wolves.

The report claims that Mane was open to a big move away from Molineux, but he stopped short of pushing for a late exit.

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Mane's suitors to keep tabs on performances

Mane, who has started all four Championship games this season, feels that playing an important role in Wolves' promotion bid will aid his development.

Liverpool and Man United will continue to monitor the attacker's development before deciding whether to revisit their interest in future transfer windows.

The Wolves star is also said to have admirers at several other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.