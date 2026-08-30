Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'longing' for 18-year-old Championship prodigy

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Mateus Mane this summer.

The Old Gold are back in the Championship standings for the first time in eight years following Premier League relegation and have started brightly, collecting seven points from their opening three games.

Mane has been named in Cesar Peixoto's starting XI for games against Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Stoke City, however, the 18-year-old has failed to provide a goal contribution just yet.

The academy graduate is sharing the attacking burden at Molineux during the opening part of the 2026-27 term, with Raul Jimenez, Fer Lopez and Rodrigo Gomes all top-tier options at Championship level.

After an unbeaten start to the second-tier season, Wolves head to West Ham United on Tuesday night before a West Midlands derby at Birmingham City to conclude's next week's action.

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Leeds longing for Wolves wizard Mane?

According to transfer specialist Alan Nixon, Leeds United remain in the market for additions in attacking areas ahead of Tuesday night's (September 1) deadline, with Daniel Farke's men looking at the Championship.

The report states that the Elland Road club are strong admirers of Mane, who made a name for himself in the Premier League last season, when Wolves were relegated without a chance of survival in truth.

One of the Old Gold's most promising talents, the 18-year-old will not be lured away from the Black Country on the cheap, with Peixoto's men supposedly demanding around £40m for the winger.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds are willing to fork out that amount for player who has played just one full season in senior football, making his first-team debut for Wolves in 2025.

If all goes to plan on the Leeds end, Farke could have Mane at his disposal for the Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, when the Whites will look to continue their unbeaten start.

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Leeds' attacking ranks

After an excellent campaign at Fulham, Harry Wilson was a free agent over the summer and - to the surprise of no one - a host of Premier League clubs were soon circling around the Welsh wizard.

Eventually, it was Leeds who won the race for the 29-year-old's signature, adding a Premier League-proven talent at the peak of his footballing powers to Farke's attacking ranks at Elland Road.

Leeds are preparing for the potential departure of Wilfried Gnonto, with Italian outfit Fiorentina known to be advancing towards a deal for an attacker who is surplus to requirements in Yorkshire