Wolves transfer news: Jean-Ricner Bellegrade 'wanted' by Saudi Pro League club, leaving Cesar Peixoto with dilemma

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has allegedly emerged as a transfer target for NEOM SC.

Despite the controversial appointment of Cesar Peixoto, Wolves have started the campaign with three wins and one draw in all competitions.

That run has been put together at the same time as the futures of several high-profile players have remained uncertain, with bigger clubs lurking ahead of the end of the summer window.

Having suffered a hamstring injury over the off-season, Bellegarde is yet to come into contention for an appearance in 2026-27.

As per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, there is the possibility that the Haiti international has played his last game for Wolves.

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Bellegarde receiving Saudi Pro League interest

The report alleges that NEOM SC have made contact regarding the availability of the playmaker.

While a fee is not mentioned, the assumption is that they are prepared to pay a substantial sum for Bellegarde.

When signing the 28-year-old from Strasbourg in September 2023, Wolves paid an alleged £12.8m.

Bellegarde has since contributed five goals and nine assists from 96 appearances for the West Midlands outfit.

His stock has also risen through helping Haiti reach the 2026 World Cup, and he started all three of their group games at the tournament.

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Why Wolves should keep Bellegarde

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Bellegarde is interested in a move to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

However, Wolves should do everything possible to retain his services, at least for 2026-27 before he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Bellegarde has been an inconsistent performer for Wolves, but his versatility and energy make him an ideal player for a lengthy Championship campaign.

When fit, Bellegarde would find himself in and out of the team, yet he has the attributes to come up with big moments across the season.

Furthermore, it should not be forgotten that he has racked up 211 appearances in Ligue 1 and the Premier League during his career. During that period, he has chipped in with a respectable 12 goals and 27 assists.