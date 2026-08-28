Bundesliga 2026-27 quick guide: favourites, who could surprise and who could disappoint

The Bundesliga is the last of Europe's big five leagues to begin the 2026-27 season, but the wait is almost over. The German top flight returns this Friday with an excellent opening fixture: Bayern Munich against Stuttgart.

The reigning champions begin their campaign at the Allianz Arena, at 7:30pm. Vincent Kompany and his side are aiming to maintain the momentum built up last season, in which the club went unbeaten until matchday 19, their only defeat of the entire campaign.

Although the favourites' tag remains firmly rooted in the south of Germany, there is plenty of promise coming from the west of the country too, specifically around Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund begin their league campaign against Hamburg on Saturday, at 5:30pm.

Bundesliga 2026-27

Start: 28 August 2026

End: 22 May 2027

Number of teams: 18

Reigning champions: Bayern Munich

Promoted to the top flight: Schalke 04, SV Elversberg and Paderborn

Qualification spots

Champions League: top four (potentially the top five, depending on Germany's UEFA coefficient)

Europa League: fifth place

Conference League: sixth place

Relegation: bottom two are relegated automatically, with 16th place contesting a play-off

Favourites

© Iconsport / Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich remain the team every other club chasing the Bundesliga title has had to beat for years, and that has not changed heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Another leading contender is Borussia Dortmund, who at a certain point sharpened their strongest attributes to return to competing on level terms with the Bavarian giants.

Bayern Munich

What makes Bayern Munich even stronger favourites to claim their 36th title is that, since Kompany's arrival in 2024, this is the most complete and well-balanced squad the manager has had at his disposal. Somewhat more low-key in the market compared to last summer, the club made targeted signings to strengthen the positions in greatest need.

As a result, Munich brought in attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari (formerly of PSV) and left-back Nathaniel Brown (formerly of Eintracht Frankfurt), the club's main additions this window. The board also succeeded in holding onto key players who had attracted interest from elsewhere, such as Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

The Belgian manager showed in winning the German Super Cup that he still has a sharp eye for tactical planning. It is essential, however, that the collective strength is maintained and that specific areas are fine-tuned to take the squad to the next level. The attack has been potent, but the defence could still improve.

Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich were not the only side to do their homework in the transfer market. Dortmund were once again active in recruiting young, promising talent and managed to secure valuable deals with strong potential for future returns.

It is quite possible that success stories similar to those of Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland could be repeated with attacking midfielders Konstantinos Karetsas (formerly of Genk) and Giannis Konstantelis (formerly of PAOK), both recent arrivals at the club. The pair symbolise the new generation of promising talent emerging from Greek football.

Alongside them, Brazilian full-back Kaua Prates (formerly of Cruzeiro) has strengthened the left-back position, while Joey Veerman (formerly of PSV) adds further options in central midfield. Veterans Nico Schlotterbeck, the centre-back currently recovering from an injury sustained at the World Cup, and midfielder Felix Nmecha, both remain part of Niko Kovac's squad despite ongoing speculation.

The overall picture leaves the side stronger, with the right blend of technical quality, youth and ambition. It is now down to Kovac to find a way to combine defensive solidity with a sharper, more clinical attack to genuinely challenge the reigning champions.

Who could surprise?

© Iconsport / Robin Rudel / PictureAlliance

Stuttgart

Stuttgart begin the 2026-27 Bundesliga season with a real test against Bayern Munich, though the same applies in reverse. Sebastian Hoeness has made significant progress with the club since taking charge in 2023.

The club has gone from battling relegation to competing near the top of the table. Last season's fourth-place finish could be improved upon, with key players such as Angelo Stiller and Deniz Undav staying put, alongside the permanent signing of Bilal El Khannouss.

However, Stuttgart will undergo a change in goal. Alexander Nubel, who had been on loan from Bayern Munich, was sold to Besiktas. The 29-year-old German spent three seasons with the Swabians. The club's new number one, fitness permitting, is expected to be 20-year-old Dennis Seimen.

Another candidate to surprise near the top is RB Leipzig, under their new manager keen to implement a "more aggressive" style of football. Martin Demichelis was chosen by the board to replace Ole Werner, who lasted just one season in charge.

Werner's case gives an idea of just how demanding the standards will be for the Argentinian. Leipzig finished last season with the third-best overall campaign in the league and returned to the Champions League, the club's main target for the cycle. Even so, that was not enough to fully satisfy the club's leadership.

The motivation behind the change was the need to "implement a new approach". As a result, Demichelis, who knows German football well, is expected to adopt strategies to make the team more intense and combative.

To achieve that, the manager can call upon captain David Raum and stars such as Antonio Nusa, Ouedraogo and Brazilian midfielder Romulo, but no longer has Yan Diomande, who was sold to Real Madrid.

Who could disappoint?

© Imago / osnapix

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt went through significant difficulties during the 2025-26 campaign, issues that could prove costly and leave the team in a worse position than the eighth place they finished in. Defence was the biggest question mark of that cycle, and the doubts have not gone away.

Will Kaua Santos be the starting goalkeeper? Or will Michael Zetterer take over? The club is also keeping an eye on Freiburg's Noah Atubolu. The Brazilian was generally backed during the Dino Toppmoller era, but may not remain first choice under Adi Hutter.

There are further questions surrounding the defensive setup as a whole. Without Amenda, sold to Coventry City, and with Collins injured, will centre-back Otavio partner Robin Koch? Would it be better to play with a back three or a back four?

These are questions pre-season has failed to answer, and it looks as though Hutter will need to find solutions with the season already under way, far from an ideal scenario. Although the squad boasts talented names such as Mario Gotze and Ritsu Doan, overall depth remains a concern.

Doubts also surround Werder Bremen. The club finished just three points above the relegation play-off spot and are looking to rebuild. To do so, they went into the market in search of good, affordable options to strengthen Daniel Thioune's squad.

Many of the incoming deals were loan moves, including forwards Niclas Fullkrug (formerly of West Ham) and Kenny Quetant (formerly of Le Havre), as well as midfielder Ludovit Reis (formerly of Club Brugge). On a permanent basis, the club only retained goalkeeper Karl Hein (formerly of Arsenal) and signed centre-back Oskar Wojcik (formerly of Cracovia) and midfielder Dariusz Stalmach (formerly of Magdeburg).

Bringing in plenty of new names does not necessarily mean the club will make the required leap in quality. As with Frankfurt, there is talent within the squad, but the team could face growing difficulties as the season progresses and may once again find themselves fighting against the drop.

Who has been promoted?

© Iconsport / Bernd Thissen/dpa

Schalke 04, SV Elversberg and Paderborn are the three clubs promoted from Bundesliga 2 to the German top flight this season, taking the places vacated by Wolfsburg, Heidenheim and St Pauli.

Champions of the second division with 70 points, historic club Schalke have returned to the top flight after a three-year absence and are hoping the rebuild led by Miron Muslic will firmly re-establish the team among the country's best. One of the manager's key achievements has been solidifying the defence. The squad includes several names well known in world football, including forward Edin Dzeko and goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Elversberg are the story of the 18 clubs and will make their Bundesliga debut in 2026-27 after finishing as runners-up in the second division. Promotion crowns the rise of a modest club that, back in 2020-21, were playing in the fourth tier. The club's key strategy is built around investing in promising young talent.

Paderborn, meanwhile, had not featured in the top flight since 2019-20 and secured their return in dramatic fashion, beating Wolfsburg 2-1 in the play-off. No major investments were made, but that does not mean passivity. The goal is to remain among the country's best.

Bundesliga 2026-27: the opening round

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart - Friday 28 August, 7:30pm

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Saturday 29 August, 2:30pm

Mainz vs Paderborn - Saturday 29 August, 2:30pm

Cologne vs Hoffenheim - Saturday 29 August, 2:30pm

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Saturday 29 August, 2:30pm

SV Elversberg vs Bayer Leverkusen - Saturday 29 August, 2:30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburg - Saturday 29 August, 5:30pm

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen - Sunday 30 August, 2:30pm

Augsburg vs Schalke 04 - Sunday 30 August, 4:30pm