Chelsea transfer news: David Datro Fofana on brink of permanent exit as Blues reach 'agreement in principle'

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell David Datro Fofana to Servette.

Since his arrival from Molde in January 2023, the Ivorian has been restricted to just four appearances.

Each of those outings came during 2022-23, and Datro Fofana has made loan moves to as many as five clubs since the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old has represented Union Berlin, Burnley, Goztepe, Fatih Karagumruk and Strasbourg respectively.

However, as per Sacha Tavolieri, BlueCo have managed to negotiate a permanent exit for Datro Fofana.

© Imago

How much money are Chelsea receiving for Datro Fofana?

Tavolieri alleges that Servette have agreed to pay €3.5m (£3m) for the player.

The Swiss outfit are said to be shelling out €2.5m (£2.14m) in a guarantee fee, with a further €1m (£860,000) potentially coming in add-ons.

When Datro Fofana arrived at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea paid in the region of £11m for someone who had netted 24 goals in 65 appearances for Molde.

Across his five loan stints, Datro Fofana has an under-rated record, even though he struggled to make an impact at Strasbourg during the second half of 2025-26.

A total of 16 goals and three assists were recorded in 65 matches in all competitions, his best return coming in Turkey with eight strikes coming from 22 outings in Super Lig.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Who could leave Chelsea next?

If reports are to be believed, Marc Guiu is edging closer to a transfer to Serie A.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg are said to be looking to sign the forgotten Deivid Washington on a permanent deal.

The most notable transfer of all could be Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa, with the Senegal international said to have undergone a medical with one of Chelsea's Premier League rivals on Thursday.