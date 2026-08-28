Chelsea transfer news: Emiliano Martinez transfer could spell trouble for two Blues

Chelsea look set to make a significant change in goal just days after starting the Xabi Alonso era with a Premier League win.

According to journalist David Ornstein, the London club have agreed a deal for Aston Villa's Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez, after the Argentinian goalkeeper was offered to the Blues.

At 33, the World Cup winner has emerged as a last-minute alternative for a position that has once again raised doubts following Robert Sanchez's display in the 3-2 win over Fulham.

The move has gathered momentum precisely because Sanchez has once again made errors that fuel a long-running debate at Stamford Bridge. Against Fulham, the Spaniard was criticised for his role in Josh King's goal and for other questionable decisions during the match, although Xabi Alonso avoided singling out individual issues after the win.

Chelsea, then, are not simply looking to add competition: Dibu's arrival puts the entire hierarchy of the position up for discussion.

The Argentinian, for his part, is going through an uncertain moment at Aston Villa. The Birmingham club signed Zion Suzuki from Parma for around £25.7 million, a move that opened the door for a potential Dibu departure.

The transfer, however, would not settle the Blues' doubts. On the contrary, it would create new decisions for Alonso, who would need to determine not only who becomes the starter, but also what role Sanchez would play and, crucially, how to preserve Mike Penders' development.

Does Sanchez lose his place or stay in the Chelsea squad?

© Imago / Sportimage

The first question seems inevitable: with Dibu Martinez arriving to take the number 1 shirt, what happens to Robert Sanchez?

The Spaniard has gone through a period marked by inconsistency and criticism, particularly regarding his involvement in build-up play from the back, difficulties with certain mid-range saves, and decision-making when coming off his line. Even so, different managers have continued to back the goalkeeper.

Dibu's signing changes that balance. The Argentinian arrives with a career that carries immediate competitive weight: he won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, has two Copa America titles, and has been a leading figure at Aston Villa, where he won the Europa League last season.

He has also played in two Champions League campaigns with the English club. This would not, then, be a signing simply intended as another option on the bench.

Alonso would have to decide whether Sanchez accepts a secondary role, or whether Chelsea attempt to find a buyer for the player. Keeping a 28-year-old goalkeeper as an expensive backup could make sense if there is confidence in a recovery in form, but it could also create a squad management issue.

Selling, on the other hand, would require finding a market for a player who has frequently been the target of criticism and has not managed to turn his time at Chelsea into a consistently secure run of performances.

There is also a footballing consideration. Dibu is 33 and would represent a short-to-medium-term solution, whereas Sanchez could still offer longevity should he regain his stability.

Alonso's decision, in that sense, would not simply be about current form: it would also define what type of goalkeeper Chelsea intend to build around as they look to return to competing at the top of English football.

And where does that leave Mike Penders?

© Imago / Michal Fajt

The second question may prove even more relevant to the club's planning. Mike Penders returned to Chelsea following a loan spell at Strasbourg and currently sits as Robert Sanchez's understudy.

At 21, the Belgian is considered one of the club's most important projects for the position. His potential development, however, could be directly affected by Dibu Martinez's arrival.

Penders has physical attributes that stand out immediately. At 6ft 7in, he has excellent reach and commands his area well, qualities that are important when dealing with crosses and set pieces.

He has also gained valuable experience away from Stamford Bridge. At Strasbourg, a club within the same BlueCo ownership structure as Chelsea, he made 52 appearances across all competitions in the 2025-26 season and finished the campaign as one of the team's key figures.

The loan move was specifically designed to accelerate that process. Penders arrived in France following his first professional season at Genk, where he made 26 appearances, and went on to establish himself as Strasbourg's number one.

That experience included Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Conference League matches, giving the goalkeeper a run of games he would be extremely unlikely to find as third-choice at Chelsea.

As a result, if Sanchez stays and Dibu is signed, the most logical outcome for Penders would once again be to seek minutes away from London. A new loan would allow the Belgian to continue his development without being stuck on the bench.

That picture changes, however, if Sanchez is sold or permanently loses his place: in that scenario, Penders could step in as the Argentinian's immediate understudy and begin working daily alongside an experienced goalkeeper.

That latter possibility may well be the more interesting outcome for Chelsea, though it also carries risks. Penders still has limited experience at the top level and has never played an official match for Chelsea's first team.

At the same time, leaving him as third-choice goalkeeper for an entire season could stall the very development the club has tried to accelerate through his loan spells at Genk and Strasbourg.

That is where a potential Martinez arrival stops being simply a decision about Robert Sanchez. It becomes part of Chelsea's long-term planning for a position that has lacked stability for years. The Argentinian could offer experience, personality and immediate security, but Alonso would have to fit him into a squad that also needs to develop Penders and determine whether there is still room for Sanchez.